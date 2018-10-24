‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail & Stefan Get Married

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that things are about to get even more crazy in Salem, and fans won’t want to miss a minute of this drama.

According to an October 23 report by Soap Opera News, Days of our Lives viewers can expect to see Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) get married in the coming weeks. This is all set in motion by Gabi Hernandez’s (Camilla Banus) revenge plot.

As many fans will remember, Gabi changed the DNA test results for Abby’s unborn child. Now everyone believes that Abigail’s baby belongs to Stefan and not her husband Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). In addition, Gabi has been drugging Abigail in order to make her and her loved ones believe that her split personality disorder is back.

All of the craziness will lead to Chad begging Abigail to get help. However, Abby remains adamant that her alter-egos have not returned, and that Gabi has something to do with the strange things that have been happening to her. When Gabi manipulates Chad into fearing the worst, he’ll continue to push his wife to get treatment, and possibly even decide to have her committed again.

However, Days of our Lives fans will see that Abby won’t stand for going back to the mental hospital again and she’ll take extreme measures to make sure that doesn’t happen.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad walks out on Abigail.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/Fw8sLdO75G — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 10, 2018

This means that she’ll end her relationship with Chad and actually marry his brother, Stefan, the man accused of raping her and taking advantage of her while she was in the throws of her split personality drama.

Although Stefan claims that he was in love with Abby’s alter-ego “Gabby,” things have gotten messy in the DiMera family. Stefan will seem all to happy to help Abigail when she comes to him for help. The two will marry so that Chad can’t legally commit her, but that’s not the end of the drama.

Days of our Lives fans have been watching Abigail struggle with mental illness for years. She’s been paranoid, delusional, and has even faked her own death.

However, her split personality disorder was a shocking blow to all of Salem, especially since she killed Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) as her alter-ego, and then later had Gabi Hernandez sent to prison for the crime, which ultimately sparked Gabi’s revenge plot, and leading to all of the drama that is currently unfolding.

Don’t miss a minute of the craziness in Salem. Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.