Khloe Kardashian Feels Like A Single Mom Without Tristan Thompson, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly feeling like a single mother with Tristan Thompson out of the picture, and it’s been challenging for her.

According to an October 23 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian may be feeling a bit overwhelmed by life as a single parent. She has had her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, by her side since their daughter True’s birth. But now that he’s back in Cleveland with his NBA team, things are much different.

“Khloe is very stressed now that basketball season has started. She really feels like a single mom now that Tristan is gone so much which is really challenging,” an insider told the outlet.

While there are tons of rumors floating around about the state of Khloe and Tristan’s relationship, the insider goes on to reveal that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star plans to visit Cleveland — but not live there full time. She wants to be near her famous family in L.A.

“She plans on visiting Cleveland, but not being there full-time though she is toying with the idea of spending more time there. She just likes to be close to her family who is here in LA. She’s really stressed and overwhelmed with balancing everything,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been on the rocks for months now. As many fans will remember, the basketball player was busted cheating on his pregnant girlfriend back in April, when photos and video of him getting familiar with multiple women surfaced online.

Khloe gave birth to baby True just hours after the cheating scandal erupted, but decided to stay in Cleveland with Tristan until the end of the NBA season. The couple then moved back to Kardashian’s Calabasas mansion together, and were seemingly inseparable — until the time came for Thompson to return to Ohio in September.

Sources now tell People that Khloe seems to be “over” her relationship with Tristan, and that she’s doing “great” in L.A., where she is happily living with baby True while her baby daddy embarks on a new basketball season.

Other sources claim that both Khloe and Tristan may be gearing up for a custody battle, as the Inquisitr has previously reported. Kardashian allegedly wants primary custody of baby True, while Thompson reportedly plans to file for joint custody if things continue to get worse in their relationship.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.