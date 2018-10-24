Constance Nunes Posts Hot New Snap From Fall-Themed Photo Shoot

Model — and star of the Netflix series Car Masters: Rust to Riches— Constance Nunes is not only known for her mechanical skills, but also for her gorgeous looks. The California native of Portuguese descent often takes to Instagram to post sexy photos flaunting her curves and ample backside.

Her most recent fall-themed snap features her sitting on a sidewalk surrounded by fallen leaves, acorns, and pine needles. She is dressed in a velvet deep-orange, off-the-shoulder jumpsuit — complete with a belt and bell-bottom style pants. The 28-year-old professional model paired the outfit with cream-colored boot heels, a matching orange head wrap, and gold earrings. In the photo, she’s posing with one hand on her lips and the other supporting her as she leans back and strikes a sultry pose for the camera. Her gaze is focused in the distance, and she has one leg bent with the other stretched out in front.

Nunes captioned the photo, “All the leaves are brown, and the sky is gray…. #constancenunes by @vadellaphoto @sarahnelsonmakeup @drea.moncada in @jluxlabel,” leaving a slightly poetic message to convey the idea of fall. The caption is clearly inspired by “California Dreamin'” by 1960s rock band The Mamas & the Papas.

Her 244,000 followers loved the photo, commenting on how “sexy,” “powerful,” and “dreamy” she looks. One fan remarked on her talent, not only as a model but also in fixing cars — while another called the shot “wicked” and added that they loved the contrasting colors.

According to the Inquisitr, Nunes is featured on Model Mayhem, and has posed in shoots for both fashion labels and automobile brands and companies. This past year, when she wasn’t modeling for VP Racing Fuels, she was working on the first season of Car Masters: Rust to Riches. The show features her as a mechanic working on depleted cars, fixing them up and selling them for six figures. The show has only run for one season so far, but positive fan reviews have sparked hope that it will be renewed for a second season.

Netflix’s official description of the show is, “The colorful crew at Gotham Garage overhauls an eclectic collection of cars and trucks, trading up to a showstopper they can sell for big bucks.”

One user left a raving review on IMDb about the show.