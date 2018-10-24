Everyone In America Can Get Free Taco Bell On First Day Of November

Americans will be lining up outside of Taco Bell ready to cash in and get their free tacos after a base was stolen in Game 1 of the World Series.

Taco Bell promised that Americans would get free food via their annual “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” campaign around Game 1 of the World Series between the Boston Red Socks and the Los Angelos Dodgers on Tuesday night, according to Thrillist.

This is the seventh year Taco Bell has offered people free food if anyone stole a base during any of the seven possible games in the series, becoming America’s newest “Taco Hero.”

Last year, Houston Astro’s outfielder Cameron Maybin was the “Taco Hero” by successfully stealing a base in the 11th inning of the Game 2 against the Dodgers.

Other past heroes include Jacoby Ellsbury, Jason Bartlett, Angel Pagan, Lorenzo Cain, and Francisco Lindor, all of which are available as Topps commemorative baseball cards. Betts own card will be available within 24 hours.

Taco Bell has a similar contest for the NBA Finals, with the Golden State Warriors winning a game on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ home court to win Americans their free taco.

“We’ve created a fun tradition for our fans with Taco Bell and the ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco’ promotion,” Noah Garden, MLB executive vice president, commerce, said in a statement. “It makes for a unique moment every year during the World Series and certainly the fans will have their eyes on the first stolen base of the Fall Classic.”

People can pick up their tacos at any Taco Bell location across the country on Thursday, November 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who are going to pick up their free tacos have Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts to thank when he stole a base in the very first inning of the series.

Per the Boston Globe, Betts himself confirmed to analyst Alex Rodriguez post-game that he stole the base, in part, to give the people their sweet, sweet free tacos.

“What’s interesting is Kershaw’s only allowed three stolen bases [in 2018],” Rodriguez asked.

“It was just one of those things [where] we said to be aggressive early, try to get a run across,” Betts explained.