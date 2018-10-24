San Diego Union-Tribune Evacuated After Another Suspicious Package Found

A number of other locations across the country have been targeted by similar packages containing explosive devices.

Streets were shut down on Wednesday morning in front of the San Diego Union-Tribune building in downtown San Diego, California, after suspicious unattended packages were noticed sitting in front of the building. Employees inside the building were immediately evacuated away from the area.

The packages were first noticed by a police lieutenant walking by, according to reporting from the Union-Tribune. That officer called in to report the packages around 8:15 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Streets surrounding the building have been cordoned off as a hazardous materials team investigates the situation. As of this reporting, there’s no word yet on what is inside the packages at the Union-Tribune.

A slew of other questionable packages have been discovered elsewhere across the country throughout the morning. Parcels containing explosive devices were intercepted by law enforcement officials near the New York residence of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and a similar package was also stopped en route to former President Barack Obama in Washington D.C.

Another package, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, was sent to CNN headquarters in New York city — forcing that building to be evacuated upon its discovery, per previous reporting from the Inquisitr.

It’s unclear at this time whether any of the packages are related to one another — including the packages discovered at the Union-Tribune building — according to reporting from the Los Angeles Times.

The entire block around the building where The San Diego Union-Tribune is in downtown San Diego is roped off and I saw people were evacuated from the building. More info when we can get it. pic.twitter.com/6i1LuPlMJc — Abby Hamblin (@abbyhamblin) October 24, 2018

It wasn’t made immediately clear upon first reports whether the packages posed a threat at all, but if they do it’s also unclear whom they may be targeting. In addition to housing the Union-Tribune, the building — located at 600 B Street in San Diego — also houses the offices of U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-California), according to her official website. Her offices were also evacuated, according to reports from CNN.

Many public officials have already condemned the actions of whoever sent these devices to various locations across the country, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

“Those behind such reprehensible acts must be brought to justice,” Ryan wrote on Twitter, per previous reporting from the Inquisitr. “We cannot tolerate any attempt to terrorize public figures. I am grateful to the [Secret Service], Capitol Police, and all law enforcement who guard against these threats.”

President Donald Trump took to Twitter, retweeting a message sent by Vice President Mike Pence which read, “These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country.” Trump wrote simply, replying to Pence’s remarks, “I wholeheartedly agree!”

The White House said that President Trump will deliver full remarks on the situation later in the day.