How The Cast Members Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Reacted To Shooting Their Final Scene

The eighth and final season of the popular fantasy-drama HBO show Game of Thrones is set to come out sometime in 2019 and the cast and crew finished filming the season this past summer, reports E! News.

Production has been very secretive, taking a full year in Belfast to finish, and fans are excited to find out how the show will end and which of their favorite characters will make it through to the final scene. Various websites, including popular fan site Watchers on the Wall, have been paying close attention to cast remarks and leaked information, providing fans with speculative spoilers.

One speculation going around is that Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, will once again be joined by her husband Khal Drogo despite his death at the end of Season 1, according to the Express. The actor who plays Drogo, Jason Momoa, has been seen on the set in Belfast, leading to questions about his role in the last season. While some speculate that he may only be showing up in a flashback or dream of Daenerys’, others wonder if he comes back to life as Jon Snow once famously did.

When filming wrapped up this past July, many actors made comments in interviews or on Instagram, talking about their experience shooting the end of the series and making cryptic remarks about what may happen to their characters. While it’s unclear as to who will win the throne in the end, some actors have led fans to believe that their character won’t be the winner.

Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister on the show, called the last day of filming “beautifully bittersweet,” writes E! News. He also added, “I feel very, very—I’m trying to find the right word. I think he was given a very good conclusion. No matter what that is—death can be a great way out.”

Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, spoke to The Guardian about the final day.

“I ended on the perfect scene. I was alone—shocker! Arya’s always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches. I got to the end and I didn’t want more. I had exhausted every possible piece of Arya. And this season was quite big for me. I had a lot more to do.”

Sophie Turner also revealed how she felt to IGN, commenting that she felt Sansa Stark was the most self-assured character on the show and that reading the final page of the script was “really emotional.”

“It was really satisfying for us. Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon. I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script…”

HBO has yet to release the start date for the final season but after promises that this season is “the biggest thing” the show has ever done, it’ll be worth the wait.