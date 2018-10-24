‘The Haunting Of Hill House’ Stars Felt ‘Crazed’ After Filming The Chilling Netflix Series

The Haunting Of Hill House has TV fanatics going crazy this Halloween season. The Netflix series has become one of the most talked about horror shows in recent years, and is even leaving some viewers feeling faint and paranoid after watching it. However, they’re not alone. Members of the cast also dealt with some issues following the filming of the series.

According to a recent report by Metro, actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen — who played fan favorite character Luke Crain in The Haunting Of Hill House— opened up about how he felt after diving into the dark and spooky world of Hill House.

Oliver claims that as an actor he has quite an imagination, and that while prepping for the role he began to think he was being visited by ghosts of his own.

“Obviously you know, because we’re actors, we’ve got stupid imaginations. In prep I started to think that someone was sat at the end of my bed in the night and stupid sh** like that,” he admitted.

Meanwhile, Oliver’s on-screen sister, Elizabeth Reaser — who played the role of the oldest sister, Shirley Crain, on the series — also added that she experienced some issues due to filming the terrifying Netflix show.

“I had no ghostly interactions but I feel like there’s something that happens to your unconscious when you’re pretending like this for nine months. It’s more not being able to sleep, feeling crazed. It’s like your body doesn’t know that you’re pretending,” Reaser stated.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen then revealed that some cast members had problems sleeping, as well.

“There was like a week when all of us… we shot for nine months and I remember calling you [Elizabeth] one day and you just hadn’t slept. I just can’t sleep because, like you say, when you’re drumming that stuff up for so long, you kind of get a hang-up on it,” the actor stated.

The Haunting Of Hill House follows the Crain family throughout two separate time periods. In the beginning, the children — Steven, Shirley, Theodora, Luke, and Nell — are very young, moving into Hill House with their parents, Hugh and Olivia.

The family begin to experience some very strange happenings in the house, which eventually leads to the death of their mother. This trauma follows them throughout their adult years as they try to understand what exactly had happened in the house.

The Haunting Of Hill House is currently streaming all 10 episodes on Netflix.