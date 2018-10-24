Owners Of Gay Pride Magazines ‘Out’ And ‘The Advocate’ Donated To Anti-LGBT Politicians, Report Finds

Adam Levin and Maxx Abramowitz have donated to conservative politicians who have advocated against LGBTQ rights.

The owners of two LGBTQ-focused magazines, Out and The Advocate, are owned by men who have donated money to anti-gay Republican politicians, Womens Wear Daily (WWD) is reporting.

Several businesses are owned by corporations, holding companies, shell entities, and other business entities, which are themselves owned by other entities, and so on, often to the point that there are three, four, or more entities between the business and the person who actually owns it.

Such appears to be the case with Out and The Advocate and their intellectual property, which are owned by Pride Media, which is itself owned by Oreva Capital (which also holds the rights to High Times Magazine and its intellectual property), which is owned by stepbrothers Adam Levin and Maxx Abramowitz.

WWD writer Kali Hays suggests that the men bought the magazines (or the companies that own them) simply as a means of generating revenue, not because they’re interested in the causes for which the magazines advocate.

“Levin is said to have acquired [Pride Media] opportunistically, seeing a largely untapped market in LGTBQ media.”

That Levin and Abramowitz are at best disinterested in the magazines’ base and issues and are at worst actively hostile to it, strikes Hays as disingenuous at best.

So why does Hays suggest that the owners of the two LGBTQ-focused magazines are hostile to the audience and their causes? Because both men have donated to Republicans who have opposed LGBTQ rights. Devin Nunes, Dean Heller, and Josh Mandel have all suggested rolling back or restricting gay rights, such as the right to buy a home; and all have received money from the now owners of Out and The Advocate.

An unidentified spokesperson for Pride Holdings says that the owners are fiercely protective of LGBTQ rights, despite their donations to anti-gay politicians.

“Adam is a staunch supporter of pro-Israel, pro-cannabis and LGBT issues and consistently works across the political spectrum to ensure he’s advocating effectively on behalf of each of these communities.”

Indeed, while Dana Rohrabacher, who has received money from Levin, has consistently opposed gay rights, he has also supported cannabis reform – a stance that got him high praise in a recent High Times editorial.

Meanwhile, Out and The Advocate are bleeding money, so much so that some employees have found their paychecks delayed or not coming at all. Staff is leaving in droves, and its owners have so far failed to raise the capital they had hoped to raise to save the magazines.