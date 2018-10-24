Watch Barcelona Vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Barcelona will be without their legendary star Lionel Messi when they face Inter Milan in a battle for the top spot in Group B of the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona will try to hold on to the top spot in Group B of the UEFA Champions League without their global superstar Lionel Messi, who broke his arm, as Sky Sports reported, in the La Liga leaders’ 4-2 victory over Sevilla on Saturday. But Inter Milan, who have won only once in six Champions League showdowns with Barcelona, may see Messi’s absence as an opportunity to seize the advantage in the group in their match which will live stream from Camp Nou on Wednesday.

The Messi-less Barca will be facing an opponent in top form when they kick off against the Serie A side. As Sky Sports notes, Inter Milan have won seven straight matches across competitions, including wins over Champions League Group B competitors Tottenham Hotspur and PSV Eindhoven. The winning streak has put Inter level with Barcelona at the top of the group and has propelled the club to 19 points in Serie A, just six points off the seemingly indomitable Juventus.

“Leo is a big loss. We all play better with him on the field,” said Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba, quoted by the BBC. “We’ll have to bring out our best and we’re quite capable of doing that.”

Barcelona star Lionel Messi writhes in pain from a broken arm suffered during the team’s Saturday La Liga match against Sevilla. Alex Caparros / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s Barcelona vs. Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Matchday Three clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the iconic, 99,000-seat Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday, October 24. That start time will be the same in Italy, which lies in the same time zone. In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Blaugrana-Nerazzurri match starts at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, October 25.

Inter suffered a loss of their own over the weekend, with Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan going down with an injury, ruling him out for Wednesday’s Champions League match. In fact, the Belgian could be on the sidelines for “a while” with his ankle injury, Inter Milan Manager Luciano Spalletti told the BBC.

Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen have been sidelined for Barcelona due to injuries.

Watch a preview of the Barcelona vs. Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Group B match in the video below, courtesy of FC Barcelona.

To watch the Barcelona vs. Inter Milan UEFA Champions League battle for the top of Group B live stream online from Camp Nou, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or by downloading the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Barca vs. Inter showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the Champions League stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Group B battle of the unbeatens game live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans can watch a live stream of the Spanish leaders against the Italian third-place side by accessing the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Champions League match. Italian fans can watch Inter Milan play the Blaugrana via a Sky Go Italia live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries around the world is available on LiveSoccerTV.