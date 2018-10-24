Rapper Jon James McMurray Dies After Falling Off Airplane Wing During Music Video Stunt

Canadian rapper Jon James McMurray fell to his death from the wing of a plane while shooting his newest music video, reports the Guardian. As he performed a stunt that involved walking along the wing of a Cessna plane, the nose dipped down and he slipped off, unable to open his parachute in time.

McMurray’s representative gave a statement about the tragic accident.

“His final act included performing an airplane stunt that included rapping while walking on the wing. As Jon got further out onto the wing of the plane, it caused the small Cessna to go into a downward spiral that the pilot couldn’t correct. Jon held onto the wing until it was too late, and by the time he let go, he didn’t have time to pull his chute. He impacted and died instantly.”

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment reported that several officers responded to a call that a skydiver had sustained fatal injuries. They were dispatched to a field near the community of Westwold on Saturday.

The plane was able to land safely, and the coroners’ service and the Transportation Safety Board are all investigating the accident.

The 34-year-old rapper’s friends paid tribute to him, saying that he had an “unbelievable talent” for music. Rory Wayne Bushfield, a friend of McMurray’s, talked to the Star following his death — expressing that the rapper had trained for months to pull off the stunt.

“He planned for everything. It should have been straightforward. It’s one of those things. We’re not really sure what happened.”

Bushfield added, “Life is short, we all know that. He shone so bright. We know he knew the risks. He’s inspired us so much and will forever.”

His management team also spoke highly of him, calling him an “incredibly passionate” person who was always smiling and who inspired everyone around him with his music and life message, writes the Star.

“His passion for making music videos and performing stunts were combined, and Jon pushed music in a new direction that was uncharted territory.”

McMurray grew up skiing in the Rocky Mountains and became an accredited professional skier until he broke his back and shattered his heel, prompting him to change his focus to music. He is survived by his wife Kali, father Doug, mother Jen, and brother Jarred.

Kali paid tribute to her husband on Instagram, posting a story that read, “I’m so proud. You touched so many people [sic] lives.”