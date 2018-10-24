Loved Ones ‘Relieved’ Over Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson’s Breakup, Per ‘People’

The couple ended their four-month engagement earlier this month.

While many fans were shocked over the short-lived romance between singer Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, their inner circles are “relieved” the four-month engagement is over, People reported.

“[Her loved ones] always thought the engagement to Pete happened way too quickly,” an insider shared to People. “They didn’t want her to get married to Pete. And Ariana never got to the wedding planning stage. It was all way too soon.”

Davidson, 24, proposed in June to Grande, 25, shortly after they began dating. The relationship blossomed just weeks after Grande’s breakup from rapper Mac Miller, who died in September of a suspected drug overdose. Miller and Grande dated for two years.

“She threw herself into the relationship with Pete,” the insider said. “She is young, but at least mature enough to realize this wasn’t the right relationship or the right time to get married.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was a series of “tragic events” that led to the couple’s split, including Miller’s death. After his passing, the Sweetener singer announced she would be taking “some much needed time to heal and mend” as she mourned his loss and continued to recover following the May 2017 terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people.

“Ariana has had several stressful situations in the past couple of years. She really isn’t in a position to make huge life decisions. Her family thinks she should just focus on work and not stress about other stuff,” the insider told People.

News of the breakup was first reported on October 14. Grande has since returned her 3-carat, $93,000 engagement ring to Davidson. The couple no longer lives together in the $16 million New York apartment they shared, and Grande, according to Radar Online, changed the locks on the doors to ensure Davidson could not return.

“Pete’s no longer at the house because why would he be? They broke up. He has no reason to go there,” another insider shared to People. “Everyone on both sides are relieved it’s over.”

After canceling an appearance at Temple University last Wednesday, Davidson made his first public appearance since the split at a comedy benefit at Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday. During his set, he mentioned the breakup and his current living situation.

“Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?” he joked.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Grande made her first public appearance post-breakup on October 16, when she took to the stage to perform a song from the Broadway show Wicked for NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween, a tribute celebrating the play’s 15th anniversary. The special is set to air Monday, October 29.