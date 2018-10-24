‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Turns To Stefan For Help, Lani Is Jealous

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the soap is going to take a break from the warehouse drama during mid-week to focus on some of the other things going on with those still in Salem.

According to a report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see some big storylines begin to unfold with Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller). When Abigail learns that her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) wants to have her committed to the mental institution yet again she’ll go to great lengths to make sure that doesn’t happen. She’ll do anything possible to get people to listen to her side of the story, and that includes turning to Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) for help.

Abby will lean on the unlikely ally as she tries to keep herself out of the asylum, where she knows all too well what happens. As fans will remember, Abigail has been locked up in the past when she first began to suffer her mental illness stemming from her relationship and kidnapping with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

However, things have gotten much worse for Abby since those days, and she has since developed a split personality disorder, which caused her to create two alter-egos, Gabby and Dr. Laura, in her head. While Dr. Laura was more sensible, Gabby was wild and impulsive, and shocking killed Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and framed Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) for the crime.

Gabi is on a mission. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/QFO0exFFTK — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 7, 2018

Gabby also fell head over heels in love with Stefan, and the two eventually ended up in bed together. Later, when it was revealed that Abigail was pregnant, she feared the child may belong to Stefan. Although the unborn baby was fathered by Chad, Gabi Hernandez changed the test results, and everyone believes that Stefan is the father. Abby will likely play on the pregnancy in order to get Stefan to help her.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will also see Lani Price (Sal Stowers) become jealous when she learns that Sheila (Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins) is now living with Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). Although Lani and Eli share a lot of history together, including the passing of their infant son, Abraham David, she has decided that she doesn’t want a romance with him. However, it seems that she doesn’t want anyone else to have him either.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.