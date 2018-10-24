Milo Manheim Teases Halloween-Themed Night On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ As Fans Beg For ‘Zombies’ Recreation

Next up on Dancing with the Stars is the Halloween-themed night and fans of Milo Manheim and Witney Carson know exactly what they want to see in this one. The pair’s Week 6 performance would seem like a natural place to pay homage to his role as Zed in Disney’s Zombies, but it doesn’t look as if DWTS fans should count on seeing this happen.

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson chatted with Hollywood Life after the Disney-themed episode this week and they addressed this popular question head-on. Unfortunately, Milo said that they would not be doing anything related to his Disney Zombies flick.

Manheim went on to say that he wanted their performance to be creepy and he pointed out that while Zombies is an awesome and fun film, it isn’t actually connected to Halloween. Milo wants to get viewers shuddering and this will have Dancing with the Stars fans bracing themselves for something wild.

Milo admitted that he had felt quite a bit of pressure for his Week 5 Disney-inspired performance since he’s part of the Disney family. Manheim and Carson went with an Incredibles piece and they scored 27 points for it.

Can “Team Witlo” knock it out of the park again with their Week 6 Halloween performance? They snagged one “10” for their Incredibles piece and they’re definitely on a great streak of impressing both the judges and the fans.

Just what will Milo and Witney put together for their next dance? Dancing with the Stars spoilers for Week 6 haven’t emerged yet, but these two should be in a pretty solid position in terms of avoiding elimination. PureDWTS speculates that there may be a double elimination coming in this next episode, but that has not been confirmed yet.

Even if there are two couples sent packing during the October 29 show, it seems unlikely that Manheim and Carson will be in jeopardy. In fact, many DWTS fans think they’re headed for the finale and could even snag the mirror-ball trophy for Season 27.

What will Witney Carson and Milo Manheim create for their Halloween-themed performance in Week 6 of Dancing with the Stars Season 27? Spoilers will be emerging over the course of the next few days and DWTS fans cannot wait to see what they put together. Could Team Witlo end up winning this fall? They definitely seem to have what it takes to win, but they are still facing some stiff competition from others on this cast and it’ll be a tough battle all the way through those last dances later this fall.