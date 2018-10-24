Man Who Looks Like Ross From ‘Friends’ Being Sought By Police After Restaurant Robbery

Police are looking for a man who has a shocking resemblance to Friends actor David Schwimmer, and predictably, the internet is going all in. According to Buzzfeed, Blackpool, England police shared a photo of a suspect who allegedly robbed a restaurant. The man in question is a dead ringer for Schwimmer, who played Ross on the show.

The photo quickly generated over 84,000 shares and 42,000 likes, a far cry from the departments usual Facebook posts, which tend to get likes and shares in the double digits.

As might be expected, fans of the show, which ran from 1994 to 2004, jumped on the similarities between the suspect and Schwimmer. Facebook commenters posted references to the iconic show and its theme song, “I’ll Be There For You,” by the Rembrandts.

“I don’t think it’s been this guy’s day, his week, his month or even his year….” said one comment.

Noting that the thief was suspected of robbing a restaurant, one commenter called for leniency.

“Lay off him. He grew up with Monica. IF YOU DIDNT EAT FAST YOU DIDNT EAT,” it said.

One commenter referenced the song while playfully chiding the police department.

“I’m surprised you’ve not found him… it’s like you’re always stuck in second gear,” they wrote.

Fans also posted that it all seems to be just like a Friends episode that was never made.

Blackpool Police responded to some of the 128,000 comments to let people know that they had investigated the matter, and the suspect is not, in fact, David Schwimmer.

“Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We’re so sorry it has to be this way,” the department posted on their Facebook page.

The suspect was photographed carrying a pack of beer. The department is looking for the man in question in relation to a theft at a restaurant on September 20, when a jacket, wallet, and cellphone were taken.

“Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th September. If you know who this is, please email 7798@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log LC-20180920-0670. Thank you for your help,” Blackpool Police posted.

Media outlets have joined in the fun, confirming that the actor was not in the area at the time of the theft.

"Apparently the police had him cornered then he performed a pivot manoeuvre and escaped" ???? (Police have confirmed David Schwimmer was not in the UK at the time of the alleged offence) https://t.co/DqImUZzgQI — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) October 24, 2018

David Schwimmer has not responded to the events.