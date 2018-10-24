Khloe Kardashian Glows In New ‘Epic’ Neon Photo

Khloe Kardashian is glowing in her latest social media photos. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sizzles in nothing by neon for the brightly colored snapshots.

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share new photos of herself, and they were bright and positive, like many of the reality star’s social media posts often are.

In the photos, Khloe is wearing a pair of bright neon yellow spandex bike shorts, and a matching spandex sports bra that shows off her toned tummy just six months after giving birth to her daughter, True Thompson.

Kardashian completes the look with a neon yellow windbreaker jacket over top, and tan boots. She squats down in the photos, which flaunts her long, toned and tanned legs, and also showcases the matching neon polish on her fingernails.

Khloe’s long, blonde hair is parted down the middle and worn in loose waves for the photos, and she rocks a pair of oversize, reflective blue tinted sunglasses as her only visible accessory.

In the caption of the photograph, Kardashian talks about making it, and tells her followers to be “epic” with her. However, she gives no further details to explain the caption, which is a bit cryptic.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardasdhian has become the queen of cryptic social media posts. The reality star often posts quotes and sayings to Instagram without offering any insight into them, and fans usually believe that she’s speaking out about her life and rocky relationship with baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

“Free yourself from negative people. Spend time with nice people who are smart, driven and like-minded. Relationships should help you, not hurt you. Surround yourself with the people who reflect the person you want to be. Choose friends who you are proud to know, people you admire, who love and respect you — people who make your day a little brighter simply by being in it,” Khloe recently posted to her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, sources recently told People Magazine that Khloe and Tristan are not in a good place right now, and that Kardashian actually seems to be very much “over” her relationship with NBA player.

“She very much seems over Tristan. Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloe is doing great,” an insider told the magazine this week.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!