‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Abbott Family Relives Painful History

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, October 24 brings back painful memories as Traci forces her siblings and niece and nephew to relive their history to heal their present. Plus, Cane is in for a huge surprise when he tries to visit Lily.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Nate (Brooks Darnell) went to Walworth to visit Lily (Christel Khalil). Cane had a bad feeling about his wife, and when she failed to show up in the visitation room, he started to get upset. Nate went to check on things to find out what happened. Unfortunately, the warden came in and told Cane and Nate that they couldn’t see Lily.

Cane had no intention of accepting that, but the warden further explained that a group of prisoners attacked Lily, and the prison had her locked up alone to ensure her safety. Once Walworth officials reviewed the situation, then they would decide further steps for Lily. Cane didn’t like that at all, and he protested, but in the end, he had to abide by the warden’s rules.

Meanwhile, at the Club, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) tried to make things right with Billy (Jason Thompson), but he wasn’t having it. He asked her if she’d be apologizing to him right now if her scheme to take him down at Jabot had worked.

Cane receives shocking news today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/mkaH1GUkvM — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 24, 2018

Traci (Beth Maitland) summoned her family to the Abbott mansion. Billy worried it was another intervention, but it wasn’t. Traci gave them all a piece of her mind about how they’ve been acting. With the exception of Abby (Melissa Ordway), they’d all behaved terribly to try to gain power at Jabot. Jack (Peter Bergman) used the blood Abbott clause to deny Ashley a job at Jabot as CEO. Ashley schemed to take away Jack’s paternity. Kyle (Michael Mealor) conspired with Ashley to bring down Billy. John Abbott would want them to put aside their differences and make Dina’s (Marla Adams) final years happy ones.

In that vein, Traci suggested they relive their past hurts to try to heal as a family.

In a flashback, young John (Jonathan Stoddard) came home early with a big surprise for young Dina (Cathy Marks). The kids, young Jack (Graham Taylor), young Ashley (Julia D’Arcy Badinger), and young Traci (Valentina Sky Gordon) were so excited because young John bought young Dina a shiny new red convertible. He suggested they take a family night together complete with a drive-in movie. However, young Dina refused — she already had plans for the evening since her husband typically came home so late. Young John and the kids went anyway.

In more flashbacks, young Jack felt hurt when his father allowed young Ashley to pretend to drive the car while young Ashley was hurt by not getting enough of her mother’s attention. As for young Traci, she sat back and observed it all. Later the older siblings heard their parents arguing.

Back in the present time, Traci forced Jack to tell everybody his latest scheme. Jack revealed that he shredded a document that gave Ashley ownership of all her Jabot patents to the shock of Billy, Ashley, and Abby. Of course, Traci and Kyle already knew.

These scenes are among Eileen Davidson’s last, and recently Inquisitr reported about the actress’s tearful goodbye to the soap and the fans.