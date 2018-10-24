XXXTentacion’s Secret Recording Revealed, Rapper ‘Admitted He Assaulted Girlfriend And Stabbed Nine People’

The controversial rapper allegedly said his girlfriend was "scared" that he was going to "kill her."

XXXTentacion reportedly confessed to having beaten up his pregnant girlfriend and several other violent crimes in a secret audio recording obtained by Pitchfork. The late rapper, who was shot dead in Florida back in June during an apparent robbery attempt, was awaiting trial for a 2016 domestic abuse case for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend.

The Miami-Dade County state attorney’s office charged him with aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering, but XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, pleaded not guilty to all the charges and defended his innocence up until he died at the young age of 20.

However, a newly obtained audio recording allegedly proves that he actually confessed to the crimes, as he was secretly recorded telling one of his acquaintances that his ex-girlfriend was “scared for her life” after he became aggressive towards her because he believed she had cheated on him.

“I put my source of happiness in another person, which was a mistake initially, right? But she fell through on every occasion until now. Until I started f****** her up bruh. I started f****** her up because she made one mistake. And from there, the whole cycle went down. Now she’s scared. That girl is scared for her life. Which I understand,” he can be heard saying on the alleged tape. In the audio clip, which dates from around the same time as his October 2016 arrest, he did not specify what he had done, according to Pitchfork.

The secret recording, which was handed over by the Miami-Dade County state attorney’s office, was reportedly being handled by both the prosecution and the defense teams as a confession. At one point, the voice on the clip can also be heard saying the alleged victim was scared because she had seen “what I do to people.” The then 18-year-old talks about an incident in Deerfield Beach, Florida, claiming that it was actually “eight people” who were stabbed, as opposed to the three victims reported by news outlets.

“I’m on [Miami] New Times for stabbing, how many people they put in the news? They said three, it was eight,” he reportedly is heard saying. However, there’s no legal record of anyone being charged with that crime. He then went on to confess to stabbing a former manager in Orange County, Florida, in July 2016, according to Pitchfork. He apparently references all these other violent crimes as a way to explain why his ex was scared of him.

“She’s seen when I came back from stabbing [victim] in Orlando… no tears on my face, no remorse. She know. So she’s scared. She thinks I’m going to kill her,” he allegedly says.

XXXTentacion, who reportedly had a traumatizing upbringing, stirred controversy even after his death, breaking streaming records and climbing the charts. The other people on the tape are heard trying to talk him down from his suicidal thoughts, but the late artist can be heard claiming “the horrible feeling” in his soul was something “I gotta deal with.”