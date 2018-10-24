‘Big Brother 20’s’ Angie ‘Rockstar’ Lantry Gets Engaged, Sets The Record Straight On Her Relationship & Ring

The CBS reality star clears up the confusion about her relationship status.

Big Brother’s Rockstar just got a new rock. Angie “Rockstar” Lantry, one of the most memorable players on season 20 of the CBS reality show, has revealed that she just got engaged to her longtime boyfriend.

The 35-year-old Big Brother 20 houseguest posted to Instagram to show off her bewitching moldavite ring, joking that the projectile rock formed by a meteorite impact is “a witchy woman’s best friend,” unlike those traditional diamonds many brides-to-be hope for.

Rockstar announced her happy news in a sweet Instagram post as she posed with her fiancé, Chris, and flashed her ring at the camera, Us Weekly reports. Lantry’s man also thanked fans for their support on Twitter.

Some social media followers were confused because they thought Rockstar, whose Twitter handle is @Mrs_ARockstar, was already married. Angie Lantry shares two children with her ex-husband whom she divorced in 2015, so she cleared up the confusion with a follow-up post on Twitter.

“Response to comments on my engagement. ‘I thought she was married’- I was to my daughters’ father, it’s called divorce. ‘I thought she was gay.’- Well I love rainbows and gays, but I’m a cisgendered female that just loves the [eggplant emoji]… ‘Ring cost $39’- actually free from a cereal box.”

Rockstar also answered an Instagram commenter who mistakenly thought she had referred to her boyfriend Chris as her husband while on the CBS reality show.

“No, I corrected everyone that called him my husband loll and said maaaany times we were not married,” Rockstar wrote.

Angie Lantry made headlines for her time in the Big Brother house, most notably for her blowout with Brett Robinson. The mom of two freaked out on troublemaking Robinson when he falsely “exposed” her during his eviction ceremony speech to announce that she was going to betray her alliance by evicting Winston Hines. Rockstar and Robinson later had it out when she exploded at him for slandering her on her daughter’s birthday.

According to CarterMatt, Angie “Rockstar” Lantry is a stay-at-home mom from Columbia, Maryland who actually had a unicorn walk her down the aisle at her first wedding.

Angie Lantry isn’t the only newly engaged Big Brother contestant. On the season 20 finale, evicted houseguest Swaggy C. Williams proposed to fellow contestant Bayleigh Dayton. And runner-up Tyler Crispen recently moved in with his Big Brother girlfriend, Angela Rummans, after exchanging “I love yous” with her while they were holed up in the CBS summertime house.

Big Brother airs on CBS.