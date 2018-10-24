Italy Fines Apple And Samsung Over Software Updates That Slowed Phones

Italy’s anti-trust watchdog revealed on Wednesday that it will fine Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. 5 million euros, or about $5.7 million, each over complaints that the two mobile phone makers used software updates to slow down their devices, Reuters reported.

Cupertino-based Apple was also hit with an additional fine of 5 million euros for its failure to give its clients clear information on how to maintain or replace handset batteries.

Consumer groups in Italy have complained that the software updates the two companies released reduced the functionality of their devices and were designed to get people to buy new handsets.

The anti-trust body said that some of these firmware updates caused serious dysfunctions, as well as significantly reduced the performance of the devices, which expedite the process of replacing them.

In its statement, the watchdog said that Apple and Samsung failed to provide their clients with adequate information about the impact of new software, or ways to restore the original functionality of their products.

France is also investigating Apple for “planned obsolescence,” albeit the probe has yet to conclude.

French law considers it a crime to intentionally shorten the lifespan of a product to promote sales. The probe was made following a legal complaint filed by pro-consumer group Stop Planned Obsolescence (Hop).

The group accused Apple of deliberately slowing some iPhone models through a software update and that the company timed the update so it would coincide with the release of its newer model.

“The slowing down of older devices seems to have the deliberate aim of pushing Apple customers towards purchasing the new model,” the group said, according to a report by BBC.

Apple, which also faced similar inquiries from the US Senate, admitted in December that the iPhone software can indeed slow down some phones with battery problems, but it denied doing anything intentional to shorten the lifespan of its products.

The company issued an apology for its actions and slashed costs of battery replacement. It also said that it would change its software so users would know if their phone batteries were working well.

A spokesperson for the South Korean firm said that the company was disappointed by the decision and plans to appeal the fine.

“Samsung did not issue any software update that reduced the Galaxy Note 4’s performance. In contrast, Samsung has always released software updates enabling our customers to have the best experience possible,” the spokesperson told The Guardian.