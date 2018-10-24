Nick Jonas Uses Jonas Brothers’ Lyrics To Compliment Fiancee Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas has set Instagram aflame with his comments towards fiance Priyanka Chopra that were inspired by a lyric to one of his former family band’s biggest hits!

The pop star and actor is apparently “Burnin’ Up” for his fiancee, former Quantico actress Chopra, who shared a sweet pic of the two snuggling together on her Instagram.

Chopra has her arms around Jonas’ neck and her gorgeous engagement ring is in full view. He is looking sweetly back at his gorgeous bride-to-be in the pic and holding her hand.

Jonas plays it casual cool in a dark camouflage jacket and T-shirt. Chopra looked stunning in a red outfit and hanging earrings, with her hair pulled back into a chic ponytail.

“Bae ❤️@nickjonas,” Chopra captioned the post.

In turn, the former boy band star reflected on his gorgeous girlfriend using a comment from a hit Jonas Brothers tune, giving fans of the superstar singing siblings all the feels.

“REEEDDDD DRESSSS,” he wrote along with fire and red heart emojis.

The comment was inspired by the Jonas Brother’s 2008 hit, “Burnin’ Up.”

The full lyrics to the song are as follows, which include the quote the singer used in his comment.

“I fell so fast / Can’t hold myself back / High heels, red dress / All by yourself, gotta catch my breath,” sang the Jonas Brothers in “Burnin’ Up.”

Entertainment Tonight reported that Jonas purchased a $6.6 million Beverly Hills mansion just three months before popping the question to his actress girlfriend.

Although it has been speculated that the couple is ready to tie the knot around the Thanksgiving holidays, Entertainment Tonight has reported otherwise.

“The couple is still planning their wedding for next year. Both of them are extremely busy, but are making time to enjoy the relationship and not rush anything more than they already have,” a source said to ET.

ET has reported that Chopra has already begun planning for her and Jonas’ big day.

“Priyanka has already been planning the wedding for a couple of months now and is excited to call Nick her husband one day,” the source said. “Priyanka and Nick are on the same page about wanting to get married earlier rather than later, and are telling friends it will most likely be next year.”

The Jonas Brothers formed in 2005 and gained popularity from their appearances on the Disney Channel television network. Its members were brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas.