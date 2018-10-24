Secret Service: Two Suspicious Packages Found, One Outside Clinton Family Home, One En Route To Barack Obama

The FBI believes the suspicious package is a hoax, but they are investigating the matter further to be sure.

Police in New Castle, New York, say they discovered a suspicious package outside the home of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Federal authorities in Washington, D.C., say a similar package, addressed to former President Barack Obama, was also discovered.

According to WABC in New York, police have been able to confirm that the package, found just outside of the family’s residence in Chappaqua, is not an improvised explosive device, and they believe it to be a hoax. However, the FBI is investigating the matter just to be sure.

This is not unfamiliar ground for the Clinton family: Threats have been leveled against both at various times in their lives, especially from individuals who espouse opposing political views to a fervent and extreme degree. In 2016, for instance, a supporter of then-candidate Donald Trump from Cincinnati stated that he would have wanted to see a “coup” had Hillary Clinton won the election in that year against his preferred candidate.

“I feel like Hillary needs to be taken out if she gets in the government,” resident Dan Bowman said to reporters, according to accounts from the Independent. “I’ll do everything in my power to take her out of power – which, if I have to be a patriot, I will.”

DEVELOPING: Suspicious package found near Chappaqua home of Hillary and Bill Clinton; police, FBI investigating. https://t.co/ZsvbCMD4AM pic.twitter.com/nlc9NsBddE — ABC News (@ABC) October 24, 2018

Reports from ABC News suggest the package itself was not found on the actual property of the Clintons’ home but near it.

Reporting from Fox News also suggested that the Secret Service intercepted a second suspicious package. That parcel, which was found in Washington, D.C., was meant to be delivered to Obama but was flagged while being handled by the postal service as being potentially dangerous.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” a statement from the Secret Service said. “The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.”

Still, it’s an alarming set of circumstances, especially to residents in that area of New York state, and the second- and third-high-profile scare to happen in just this past week.

On Tuesday, a pipe bomb was found inside the mailbox of billionaire George Soros, an individual who has donated and promoted liberal causes in the past. Soros has earned the ire of many far-right conservative extremists and is the subject of a plethora of false conspiracy theories.

Unlike preliminary reports suggesting that the suspicious package at the Clinton home was just a hoax, the pipe bomb at Soros’s home was not, and was instead a real, ready-to-detonate explosive device, according to reports from Teen Vogue.

Soros, who lives in Bedford, New York, lives about 20 minutes from where the Clintons’ New York residence is located. Federal authorities were able to safely detonate that bomb elsewhere, TIME magazine reported.