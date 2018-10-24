Selena Gomez Coach Campaign To Go Forward Despite Stay In Rehab

Meanwhile, 'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan is stepping in for Coach's fall shoot.

Luxury bag company Coach isn’t bailing on Selena Gomez, despite the fact that she recently sought treatment in rehab for mental health issues. The 26-year-old entered the facility after suffering extreme panic attacks attributed to stress and health issues stemming from her kidney transplant, reports Page Six. The popular songbird has lupus.

Selena Gomez’s efforts she put in for the holiday campaign for Coach will debut all over the globe in two weeks. Sources say that they had planned for further photo shoots involving the pop star, and luxury brand photography agency Baron & Baron was hired for Gomez’s shoot. The price of the campaign was reportedly in the range of seven-figures; however, Coach and the Baron & Baron agency had to put the pricey campaign on the back-burner in lieu of her health issues.

In the interim, another source claimed that all is well, and Coach’s fall shoot is going to include Creed star Michael B. Jordan. Gomez, on the other hand, was only involved in the photo shoot for the holiday ads. The up and coming actor signed to the designer brand last month, and he is now the face of their ad campaigns. Jordan will also model for Coach with a gaggle of lovely ladies in their 2019 spring campaign.

Selena Gomez’s stint in the Coach’s Fall campaign started in August, and you can see the collaboration that features her modeling a multitude of luxury bags, accessories and ready-to-wear ensembles on Coach’s webpage.

Selena Gomez attending Coach FW17 with Editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour. Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Coach

A source, who discussed Selena Gomez’s recent rehab stay with Page Six earlier in the month, said that Gomez “had a lot on her plate — too much.” The source added that her ex and long-time boyfriend Justin Bieber’s engagement to Hailey Baldwin complicated matters, too.

“Selena also has a major medical condition with lupus, and her transplant, which always is a complicating factor,” said the source.

Justin Bieber confirms engagement with Hailey Baldwin https://t.co/I7LG2bARLu pic.twitter.com/YMopRcWez0 — FGTNews (@OfficialFGTNews) October 24, 2018

According to the OCR, Selena Gomez and her family checked her into a glam East Coast mental health facility that is geared toward celebrity clientele. She had been treated at the facility earlier in the year, and they are providing her with plenty of exercise, healthy meals and a therapy regimen. Gomez is reportedly expected to make a full recovery and return to her activities and scheduled events soon.

Selena Gomez’s new song, “Taki Taki” continues to perform strongly, and per Billboard, it’s Number One on their Dance/Electronic Streaming chart. The song performed exceptionally well after its “first full week of tracking for its official video,” says the site. “Taki Taki” features Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Ozuna, and others.