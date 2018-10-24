Khabib Nurmagomedov Responds To Conor McGregor Lengthy Analysis Of Their UFC Fight In Just Three Words

"It's only business."

Khabib Nurmagomedov has responded to Conor McGregor’s lengthy analysis of his (Conor’s) loss to Khabib at UFC 229 earlier this month, The Sun is reporting. And in an epic bit of throwing-it-right-back, Khabib responded to Conor’s 409-word dissertation with three words – the same three words Conor supposedly said to Khabib during their Las Vegas bout earlier this month: “It’s only business.”

Back at UFC 229 on October 6, McGregor was forced to “tap out” after four rounds, Khabib having had his number since the opening bell. And earlier this week, McGregor took to Instagram to issue a round-by-round analysis of the fight. At 409 words (roughly the length of an Inquisitr article) and at ties reading more like a scientific dissertation, McGregor explained in exacting detail how and why he lost the fight, which he deemed “fair and square.”

“Although winning the early exchanges in 4, he dips under again and I end up in a bad position with over 3 on the clock. I work to regain position and end up upright, with my back to the fence. A stable position.”

Khabib responded with just three words of his own: “It’s only business.”

Khabib’s response to all McGregor’s analysis: it’s only business. pic.twitter.com/HUEfGqzwO4 — Reality Winner (@Vorpality) October 24, 2018

The terse phrase is also itself packed with meaning: Conor is rumored to have said that very same thing to Khabib before the fight.

If you think Khabib is goading McGregor, you’re probably right. Both men stand to make a hefty payday from a rematch, and to say there is bad blood between the two – bad blood that they can’t wait to settle in the ring – is to put it mildly.

After the two men battled it out in the ring, an ugly brawl erupted with both men throwing insults, and punches, at each other and their entourages. Khabib was seen charging at McGregor’s cornerman, Dillon Danis; Khabib later claimed that Danis was yelling anti-Muslim slurs at Nurmagomedov. McGregor threw punches at Khabib’s cousin, fellow UFC fighter Abubakar Nurmagomedov, while two of Nurmagomedov’s cornermen attacked McGregor.

Once the dust had settled, both men found themselves in hot water with their bosses at UFC, and with the State of Nevada. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) withheld Nurmagomedov’s two-million-dollar payment pending an investigation, which as of this writing is still ongoing.

Both men have been suspended from fighting in Nevada by the NSAC, as have various members of their entourages who also fight for UFC. The NSAC is scheduled to meet today in Las Vegas to determine whether or not to extend any or all of the suspensions indefinitely, according to The Irish Mirror.