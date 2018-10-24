Jennifer Garner’s Secret New Love Revealed, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Camping star Jennifer Garner is reportedly dating a new man and the top-secret relationship has been going on for six months!

The actress is reportedly dating businessman John Miller, as per sources who revealed the information to Us Weekly.

“They’ve been together six months — and it’s getting pretty serious,” an insider close to the couple reported to the outlet.

Us Weekly cited a second source who revealed, “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.”

The outlet reported that Miller is the CEO of Cali Group, a company that owns Miso Robotics and a chain of about 50 CaliBurger restaurants. Like Garner, he was previously married. Garner is 46. Her new beau is 40.

A source close to the actress alleged to Us that after her marriage to Ben Affleck and three years waiting to finalize their divorce, the former Alias star had started dating someone new.

“She’s ready to start the next phase of her life,” a source reportedly remarked to Us.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Garner and Affleck were married for 10 years and have three children together: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

Us reported that the couple announced their separation one day before their 10th wedding anniversary. They filed for divorce in April 2017 and their paperwork was finalized on October 4 of this year.

There was no rush on Garner’s part to push the actor into a divorce, as the actress wanted to give the two-time Academy Award winner a chance to work on both his health and sobriety, noted Us Weekly.

Garner has stood by her ex-husband’s side as he battled alcohol addiction. Affleck agreed to enter a rehabilitation facility following an intervention by Garner and a sober coach on August 22.

Us reported of the incident that it was apparent there was something going on at the actor’s home during the intervention. Affleck and Garner left his house in a car together, with her driving after their meeting and reportedly heading to Malibu toward a rehabilitation facility.

Back in March of 2017, Affleck posted on social media that he had completed a treatment program for alcohol addiction.

In a Facebook post, he admitted that he wanted to “live life to the fullest” and be a good father to his children. He remarked that there was “no shame” in getting help when it was needed.

Within his message, he thanked his “co-parent Jen” who he said “supported him and cared for our kids” as he worked on his sobriety.

Jennifer Garner has not commented publicly on her new romance.