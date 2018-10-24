Lisa Vanderpump Is Filming ‘RHOBH’ Season 9, Just Not With Her Co-Stars

Lisa Vanderpump is going solo.

Lisa Vanderpump’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Lisa Rinna, recently accused her of not showing up “for work” in six weeks. However, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight on October 23, Vanderpump may not have ever stopped filming scenes for the show.

Although cast members of the Bravo TV reality series have been outspoken about Vanderpump’s refusal to attend cast events that are being filmed, a source claims that does not mean Vanderpump hasn’t been filming. In fact, she’s allegedly been in production “multiple days” each week.

“Not all of her scenes are with the other women,” one source explained. “She films multiple days a week. Much of her filming has been focused around her charity and philanthropic work within the LGBT community and her activism for dog rescue.”

The Entertainment Tonight source went on to explain that Vanderpump has been focusing all of her energy on her philanthropy work in recent months, especially after losing her brother, Mark Vanderpump, in May.

“Anytime you lose a family member you reflect on the important things in life. Her brother’s passing drove her to be even more passionate about her philanthropic endeavors and appreciate every day with her family,” the source said.

Lisa Vanderpump’s brother, Mark, died months ago of a drug overdose, which was believed to have been intentional.

Lisa Vanderpump has missed a number of cast events throughout production The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, including Camille Grammer’s bridal shower, Grammer’s wedding, Erika Girardi’s Pretty Mess concert in Los Angeles, and a bus trip with her co-stars.

Most recently, as her co-stars traveled to Hawaii for Grammer’s nuptials, Vanderpump stayed back in Los Angeles, where she posted a throwback photo of herself at a Los Angeles Dodgers game after the team made it into the World Series.

“Kyle [Richards], Teddi [Mellencamp Arroyave], Lisa Rinna, and Dorit [Kemsley] are having a blast in Hawaii,” a source told Hollywood Life at the time. “The ladies are having a blast and nobody’s even discussing Lisa! There’s no drama now that Lisa’s not there. The ladies don’t know anything about what she’s doing or filming since it’s been over a month since they’ve had to film with her — and they’re fine with that. Camille is so appreciative they came.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 was expected to return to Bravo TV later this year but may not premiere until sometime next year.