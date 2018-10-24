‘The Conners’ Spoilers: Johnny Galecki Returns With Some Massive Surprises

The 'Big Bang Theory' star reunited with his 'Roseanne' family, but he brought some extra baggage.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Conners episode “Tangled Up in Blue.”

Johnny Galecki is back where he belongs—in Lanford. The Big Bang Theory star reprised his role as David Healy on ABC’s Roseanne spinoff The Conners. But if you were expecting to see his super sensitive character back with his longtime love Darlene (Sara Gilbert), you many had the blues by the end of the episode because David was all tangled up in Blue (Juliette Lewis).

In the second episode of The Conners, Darlene’s estranged ex, David, surprised her when he turned up with his “soulmate,” the weed commune-living Blue, at their son Mark’s (Ames McNamara) parent-teacher conference. While there was a hint of nostalgia as the exes reminisced about Darlene’s late mom Roseanne (Roseanne Barr), David made it clear he wasn’t about to get his hopes up for a reconciliation with Darlene and that he had found his match in Blue.

Later in the episode, the exes confirmed it was time to finalize their divorce after more than 20 years together.

“It’s gonna be weird not being married to you,” David told Darlene before she fired back with, “I would have thought it got weird when you started living with another woman. It’s gonna be weird not being married to you too.”

Johnny Galecki’s new sitcom girlfriend is a familiar face to fans of the actor. The Blue character is played by Juliette Lewis, who co-starred with Galecki in the 1989 movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. In the holiday-themed film, Galecki and Lewis played Griswold siblings Rusty and Audrey.

Juliette Lewis told Entertainment Tonight she was thrilled to guest star on The Conners.

“I could not believe how homey it felt on set and just comfortable,” the actress told ET. “And I couldn’t believe they asked me to be a part of it.”

Ahead of Blue’s arrival in Lanford, Galecki and Gilbert’s David and Darlene shared a night of passion after Darlene called his then-unseen girlfriend a “crayon” with a “stupid name” on an episode on the final season of Roseanne earlier this year.

There is no word on how many episodes Galecki and Lewis will appear in on The Conners, but TV Line teased that Blue’s presence creates “some big complications for Darlene.”

As for Darlene, while fans may always ship her and David, she seems to have moved on, too. New Girl alum Justin Long has been cast for a recurring role as Neil, a love interest for Darlene, Deadline reports.

The Conners airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.