Gigi Hadid Goes Braless As She Poses For Steamy Beach Photo Shoot In Brazil

Gigi Hadid looked smoking hot during her latest photo shoot in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday. The model was spotted strutting her stuff around a beach in Rio in an outfit that left very little to the imagination.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the 23-year-old went braless as she rocked a pink blazer with nothing underneath the upper part of her body, flashing a great deal of skin and showing off her incredible physique. She also showed off her toned legs, sporting a neon bright wetsuit that she wore rolled down to her waist.

The blonde bombshell was spotted getting the final touches to her outfit and makeup before posing barefoot in front of the cameras like the professional she is. Her hair was styled in a messy partial updo in order to resemble a natural, windswept look. She also added a pair of glamorous chandelier earrings for an extra bling to her entire ensemble. The top model also had been spotted earlier wearing a sexy red bathing suit as she splashed in the Atlantic.

Gigi is living the time of her life, with her modelling career skyrocketing and her love life finally stable. She recently announced she would be returning to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which will be taking place in New York City this year, alongside one of her best friends, Kendall Jenner.

October 20: #GigiHadid on set of a photoshoot in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Thanks for the photos @HadidNews)https://t.co/T6E56FduuA pic.twitter.com/CoHo3IXHWd — Gigi Hadid Online (@GHadidORG) October 22, 2018

They are both making a comeback after having to pull out last year for different reasons. Kendall had signed a non-compete contract with another lingerie brand, and Gigi herself was reportedly barred from taking part in the show, which was in Shanghai, China, after stirring controversy for squinting her eyes as she attempted to impersonate the Buddha in an Instagram video.

On the other hand, she also seems happier than ever after rekindling her romance with singer and former One Direction member, Zayn Malik, after briefly splitting up earlier this year. After one of her most recent trips abroad, Gigi confessed to her 43.9 million Instagram followers how much she had missed her beau. She shared an adorable picture of the two of them cuddling, and captioned it “flyin home to my happy place,” followed by a heart emoji.

According to the Daily Mail, the British singer recently put his luxury pad in Hertfordshire, England, up for sale so he could move to NYC and be closer to Gigi, as he already spends most of his time in the Big Apple anyway.

“Living in New York has made Zayn happier than he has been in a long time. Now feels the right time to sell his house in the UK because he just doesn’t really spend any time there,” a source said.