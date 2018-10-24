Nina Dobrev Poses In Fishnet Stockings In Sultry New Photo

Nina's giving fans a peak at a new photo shoot.

Nina Dobrev is showing off her impressive legs in fishnet stockings in a new picture posted to her Instagram account. The former The Vampire Diaries star re-posted an artsy black and white snap from a recent campaign shoot to her official page on October 23 which showed her laying on a couch with her hand on her head.

The stunning new upload featured Nina sporting a striped sweater as she posed on the sofa, while it was revealed in the caption that the photo was taken from a new campaign for the clothing brand La Ligne.

“A sneak peak for you, cause we can’t wait,” the upload’s caption read. “More @nina coming soon for this season’s campaign but you can buy this sweater while you wait.”

Dobrev’s repost of the photo has already received more than 235,000 likes in the first 14 hours since she opted to share it with her 16.3 million followers on the social media site.

A number of fans also left sweet comments on the picture as they gushed over her model pose for the new campaign.

“Omg so gorgeous,” one fan wrote online, while a second told Nina, “WOW. But literally wow. Can’t wait to see these all, omg so beautiful.”

As the Inquisitr previously shared, the actor was snapped just last month showing off her amazing body at the beach while playing a game of beach volleyball.

The xXx: Return of Xander Cage star rocked a black swimsuit as she hit the sand, showing off how she manages to stay active even while enjoying a day at the beach.

The star’s been pretty open about her body in the past as well as her dedication to health and fitness.

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Speaking during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Nina revealed how she maintains her toned figure and her passion for exercise as she told the outlet that she likes to workout in groups with her friends.

Dobrev explained of how she likes to spend her girl’s nights, per Hello! Magazine, that she and her friends will often hit a workout class before going to eat together to help work off the calories.

“Before dinner we often meet up at a Les Mills (fitness) class together… or a dance class, or go to the gym,” she said. “We’ll detox and then retox.”

Nina also revealed that she likes to start the day with the same breakfast every morning.

“Sunwarrior protein powder, the chocolate flavour, half a banana, coconut peanut butter that I have shipped in from Hawaii, almond milk, spinach, kale, and cinnamon,” she said of her healthy daily smoothie to start the day.

Dobrev then added, “My NutriBullet (blender) is my life force. I like to start my day healthfully.”

The star also told Seventeen magazine in 2011 that she feels better when she’s active. “When I work out, I feel happy, confident, and accomplished,” she told the magazine at the time, per MTV.