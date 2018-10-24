Teresa Giudice Refuses To Film ‘RHONJ’ Scenes About Joe’s Deportation, Despite Substantial Bonus Offer

Teresa Giudice was offered a lot of money to film additional scenes for the show.

Teresa Giudice is reportedly terrified about her husband Joe Giudice’s upcoming deportation and refusing to film any scenes about the issue for the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

On October 23, Radar Online revealed the mother of four turned down an offer of $500,000 to film additional scenes because she is afraid of what doing so could mean for Joe legally.

“Teresa refused to film any special scenes because the attorney told her not to do anything until the final decision is made,” a source close to the reality star explained. “She’s terrified to do anything to harm Joe.”

During an appearance at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut on Saturday, October 20, Giudice begged her fans and followers to pray for her husband’s deportation ruling and her family. She then said she hoped Joe would be able to come home to New Jersey after he’s released from a Pennsylvania prison in March of next year so he can see their oldest daughter, 17-year-old Gia Giudice, graduate from high school.

“This situation is so bad for Teresa,” the source admitted. “She’s not talking about it at all. She’s afraid that anything she says can be used against Joe.”

Teresa Giudice has been raising her and Joe’s four children as a single mom since Joe began serving his 41-month prison sentence in March 2016. Most recently, the reality star celebrated her daughter Milania’s 14th birthday without him.

A photo can be seen below.

After a judge ruled Joe Giudice would have to leave the country upon the completion of his current prison term, his daughter Milania Giudice, 13, visited him behind bars without her mother. As a Radar Online source explained at the time, Milania has a very close relationship with her father and have been quite upset about what has happened.

“Joe’s family was shocked that Teresa didn’t go with her daughter,” the source said.

Following news of her husband’s deportation, Teresa Giudice shared a photo of herself and Gia Giudice visiting Rutgers University in New Jersey.

“Actions speak louder than words with Teresa,” the insider snitched. “She tells everyone she is so devastated but then she doesn’t go visit him and doesn’t even go with Milania.”

Joe Giudice has until November 9 to appeal the judge’s ruling.

To see more of Teresa Giudice and her family, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 on November 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.