Lisa Vanderpump ‘Might Not’ Return To ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills,’ Season 9 Premiere Date Delayed?

Lisa Vanderpump's refusal to film with her co-stars may have led the premiere date to be pushed back.

Lisa Vanderpump could be willing to walk away from the show that made her famous after filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is complete.

On October 23, Us Weekly magazine shared a report with readers regarding Vanderpump’s ongoing issues with her co-stars and revealed the ninth season of the Bravo TV reality series is now not expected to premiere until sometime next year.

“There’s a chance Lisa might not come back next season, by her choice though too,” one source said. “She’s being very uncooperative and she isn’t irreplaceable. Although Bravo has been upset at women who refused to work with Lisa in the past, Lisa isn’t immune to this and she’s still an employee who has to play the game and do her job.”

Lisa Rinna said on Monday that Vanderpump hasn’t filmed scenes for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with her co-stars for “six weeks.” Meanwhile, a second source said that while there is still plenty of filming to be done, Vanderpump could be fired if she refuses to participate in the Season 9 reunion.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Adrienne Maloof chose to skip the Season 3 reunion after her former friend Brandi Glanville revealed on camera that her children were born to a surrogate and Andy Cohen wasn’t happy with Maloof for doing so. In fact, Maloof was reportedly fired for refusing to reunite with her co-stars at the reunion.

The Us Weekly source went on to reveal that producers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are “miffed” that Vanderpump would choose to use “a personal family excuse” to get out of her filming duties with the show. As fans may have heard, Vanderpump’s brother, Mark Vanderpump, died of an allegedly intentional drug overdose in May, per a Gloucestershire Live report.

“She already filmed a whole season of Vanderpump Rules,” the second source noted.

Plus, the source added, Vanderpump is at Tom Tom and PUMP Lounge every single night.

Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly magazine that Lisa Vanderpump quit talking to her co-stars after they caught her in a supposed lie. The source then revealed Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, was reportedly involved in a heated dispute with Kyle Richards during a party with their co-stars.

“The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation,” an insider previously told the magazine. “She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 will air in 2019.