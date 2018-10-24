Former ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Brandi Glanville Robbed At Her Los Angeles Home With Her Sons In The House

Brandi Glanville suffered a terrifying moment earlier this week.

Brandi Glanville was targeted by thieves in Los Angeles earlier this week.

While spending time at home with her two sons, Mason, 15, and Jake, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member experienced a terrifying break-in. On Twitter, Glanville opened up about the incident and encouraged her fans and followers to always take precautions when it comes to their safety.

“People be very careful set your alarms even when you’re at home my house was burglarized yesterday while my kids and I were both there #scary,” Glanville wrote.

A short time later, Glanville spoke about the incident again during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, telling her fans and followers on Twitter the robbery was a “nightmare.”

“I’m fine but just shaken up. This happened mid-day when the boys and I were home,” Glanville said on Tuesday, October 23, just one day after the incident occurred. “We have an alarm, but it wasn’t set because we were there and I felt safe in my home because we have a security system and gates.”

While Glanville and her sons were fortunately unharmed during the incident, the former reality star is very aware of how badly the situation could have ended.

“[The] scariest thing is thinking what could’ve happened if either myself or one of my boys walked in on them in the process of robbing us,” she noted.

Earlier this month, Brandi Glanville shared the photo below of her two boys.

Brandi Glanville gained fame in 2011 when she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a friend of Adrienne Maloof. The following year, Glanville’s role was upgraded to a full-time position, which she retained until the show’s sixth season when she was featured only as a guest.

After leaving the Bravo TV reality show after Season 6, Glanville went on to star in a number of other reality shows, including Famously Single, My Kitchen Rules, Celebrity Big Brother U.S., and Celebrity Big Brother U.K.

Glanville was also featured in Sharknado: The 4th Awakens and on one episode of Gay for Play Game Show Starring RuPaul.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ upcoming ninth season, which is expected to air later this year on Bravo TV, has been experiencing tons of drama due to Lisa Vanderpump’s alleged refusal to film scenes for the show with her co-stars, including Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna.