Pregnant Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Tight Green Dress

Carrie's baby bump is on full display in a new CMA Awards promo.

Pregnant Carrie Underwood is showing off her growing baby bump as she prepares for the upcoming 2018 CMA Awards next month. ABC’s morning show Good Morning America shared a brand new trailer for the country music awards show on Twitter on October 23, which shows the mom to be proudly revealing her growing middle as she looked back on some classic award show memories with co-host Brad Paisley.

The two country music superstars took a trip down memory lane in the newly released clip, which shows the duo walking through a room full of projections showing reactions to award wins from years past.

One nostalgic video even showed Underwood tearing up when she took home the CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year for the first time back in 2006 as the star spoke about how exciting it is “to be a part of these amazing moments” over the past several years of hosting the show alongside Brad.

“@CountryMusic’s biggest night! The #CMAs LIVE from Nashville, hosted by [Carrie Underwood] & [Brad Paisley] only on ABC!” the tweet read.

The video showed the pregnant star – who’s soon to become a mom of two – flaunting her baby bump in a tight green mini-dress that also featured a high-slit on the right leg.

Carrie and Brad first began hosting the awards show back in 2008 and have teamed up every year since to take on hosting duties. The “Cry Pretty” singer previously hosted the show while pregnant in 2014 with her first child, her son Isaiah who’s now 3-years-old.

Underwood even used the opportunity to announce her first baby’s sex to the world in a hilarious skit with her co-host that was made to look like Paisley had inadvertently let the gender slip.

Per The Boot, Paisley spoke about the decision that went into deciding to announce on the stage at the country music awards during an interview with County Countdown USA a year later.

“Somehow it came up, it was like, ‘We could reveal it on the show,’ if you’re gonna reveal it anyway, and she said ‘OK,'” he recalled of how Carrie agreed to let him say the news.

“So, we were standing in our places. They were about to say, ‘Please welcome your hosts,’ and [she] looks at me and goes, ‘Come here,’ and she goes, ‘It’s a boy!'” he then added. “And I said to her, ‘I know.'”

Brad then revealed all during the show, suggesting that Carrie and her husband Mike Fisher could potentially name their baby boy Garth after Garth Brooks.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

While Underwood hasn’t yet revealed how she’ll be dressing her bump for this year’s awards, which are set to take place on November 14, she joked during an appearance at CMT Artists of the Year earlier this month that she’s currently trying to squeeze herself into outfits.

“I’m squeezing myself into whatever dresses I can squeeze myself into,” Carrie jokingly told Entertainment Tonight, admitting that her second pregnancy has been a little harder than her first.