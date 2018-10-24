Ben Affleck Returns To Film Set Looking Healthy As Rehab Stint Is Finished

As Ben Affleck puts his best foot forward in his effort to move on from the struggles of his alcohol addiction, he returned to a film set for the first time since leaving rehab. Affleck will be playing a leading role in the film Torrance, portraying a character that deals with addiction problems himself, according to reports from Entertainment Tonight.

The 46-year-old actor just wrapped up his 40-day rehab stay at a treatment center in Malibu, California, in early October. Based on the photos taken on Monday, Affleck appeared happy and healthy as he got back to his career, filming in Los Angeles for a film with a plot that deals with the devastation that loss and addiction can have on a person’s life.

In the film, Affleck will portray a basketball player whose addiction causes him to lose both his wife and professional career. As he fights for his sobriety, Affleck’s character takes up a role as the head coach of a high school basketball team.

Affleck is also a producer on Torrance. Affleck appeared to be in good spirits as he moved about the set, at one point sharing a long chat with his co-star Janina Gavankar, who portrays his ex-wife in the film.

In a striking coincidence, the story of Torrance has mirrored the current struggles that Affleck himself is going through. Affleck notably checked himself into rehab over the summer and finalized his divorce with actress Jennifer Garner, who he shares three children with.

Affleck also ended his short-lived relationship with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, who he dated briefly before entering rehab while maintaining the relationship during his stay.

In the aftermath of his time in rehab, Affleck released a statement through his Instagram page, thanking those who had stuck by him and contemplating the nature of his addictions, a struggle that he has dealt with for years.

Affleck wrote in the statement, “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a lifelong commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of wisdom and strength, not weakness or failure. With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”