Meghan Markle Pushes For Female Education During Speech At Fiji University

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are showing no signs of slowing down as their tour continues through Fiji, according to reports from Entertainment Weekly.

Having made it to day nine of their tour through Australasia, the couple spent their Wednesday morning at the University of the South Pacific, where Markle addressed the students gathered and emphasized the importance of female education.

The pregnant duchess didn’t let maternitywear stop her from maintaining her status as a budding style icon, as Markle donned a “pink printed ruffle dress by Figue that featured a belt with pom poms” paired with “her black Castañer espadrilles and a black-and-beige clutch,” according to the report. She adapted her classic updo to the tropical environment and put a few flowers in her hair.

In her speech, Markle showed that there were more important things than style, speaking with an intense passion while saying, “Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital. When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but for all of those around them.”

"Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital.” — The Duchess of Sussex at @UniSouthPacific #RoyalVisitFiji pic.twitter.com/ZWXxiBNcEY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 24, 2018

Markle also recounted her own financial struggles as she got her education, saying, “As a university graduate, I know the personal feeling of pride and excitement that comes with attending university. From the moment you receive your acceptance letter to the exams you spend countless late nights studying for, the lifelong friendships you make with your fellow alumni to the moment that you receive your diploma, the journey of higher education is an incredible, impactful and pivotal one,” she added. “I am also fully aware of the challenges of being able to afford this level of schooling for many people around the world, myself included.”

During the visit to the university, the couple took time to personally meet with students and discuss their thoughts on school as well as the subjects they were studying.

Before they made their way to the University of the South Pacific, Harry attended an event at the Fiji War Memorial, laying down a wreath and speaking with Fijian war veterans, which included some who had previously served in the British Armed Forces.

Markle and Harry’s Australasia tour has garnered even more than the usual worldwide attention due to the announcement of a coming royal baby at the trip’s commencement. Markle has received tons of press regarding her style and the couple has been commended for their dedication to the tightly packed schedule as they balance the dual roles of royal duty and preparing for a new child.