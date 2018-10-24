Here’s When ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Begins His Prison Sentence

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, one of the stars of MTV’s hit reality show Jersey Shore, has learned when he will begin his eight-month prison sentence. Sorrentino, 37, was sentenced earlier this month to jail time after he pleaded guilty in January to one count of tax evasion.

Due to the fact that he surrendered voluntarily, an order extending the time before he has to turn himself in was filed Monday in U.S. District Court, according to NJ.com.

The order states that Sorrentino, who is marrying Lauren Pesce on Nov. 1, will have to surrender to authorities on Jan. 15, allowing him to enjoy Thanksgiving, Christmas and the New Year with his friends and family.

The order does not reveal where the star of Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will have to serve his prison sentence.

The reality star has admitted to concealing some of his income to avoid paying the full amount of taxes he owed in 2011.

In court, Sorrentino also admitted to making cash deposits into several bank accounts in dollar amounts less than $10,000 so they wouldn’t catch the attention of the Internal Revenue Service according to NJ.com.

According to federal law, banks are required to file reports with the U.S. Treasury for cash deposits exceeding $10,000.

Sorrentino has turned his life around after addiction, admitting to drug use. He has been clean and sober for the past three years.

Upon appearing in court, Sorrentino remarked to the presiding judge, Susan Wigenton that he was “deeply sorry” for his past actions. In addition to his prison sentence, he must also complete 500 hours of community service.

He “was given $123,913 in restitution already paid, plus a fine of $10,000 that must be paid within 30 days,” as reported by People Magazine.

Sorrentino’s brother Marc was also sentenced for his part in the same case and received a sentence of two years.

Following his sentencing, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to thank his fans for “all the love and support.”

“We are very happy to put this behind us,” Sorrentino noted on the social media sharing site.

According to ET Online, Sorrentino’s attorney, Henry Klingeman, filed a request on behalf of the reality star to have his sentence start after the holidays, allowing him to spend time with his family.

“[He is] doing great under the circumstances,” Klingeman told the outlet. “He’s nervous but resolved to see this through as he has been since he got sober.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV.