Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Go Glam At The World Series

The A-list couple dressed up for a date night at the Boston ballpark.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had a date night at the World Series, but their outfits were closer to black tie than baseball. The A-list couple wowed onlookers when they showed up at Fenway Park as the Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the Boston Red Sox for game one of the fall classic.

The former Yankees player wore a traditional grey-blue suit and matching tie, while his superstar girlfriend looked like she was headed to the Oscars with a fur-collared coat and movie star shades.

J-Lo posted a video of the two stars to Twitter as they sat in the stands of the iconic MLB ballpark on Tuesday night. At one point, the “On the Floor” singer nudged her man for a photo op, but “Papi” was totally engrossed in the ballgame, which ended with a Dodgers loss to the Sox, 8-4, ahead of game two at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

Later in the night, Rodriguez posed with former Red Sox player David Ortiz in a press box. J-Lo’s man questioned Ortiz’ dapper pinstriped suit as he joked that the former Red Sox first baseman was “rubbing it in” by wearing the Yankees’ signature pinstripe look.

You can see Jennifer Lopez’ World Series video and Alex Rodriguez’ selfie with David Ortiz below.

I haven’t felt more out of place since the 2004 ALCS. One question: Why is he wearing pinstripes? Do you think Papi is rubbing it in?#WorldSeries @dodgers @redsox @FS1 @davidortiz pic.twitter.com/SjNhwPKGUx — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) October 23, 2018

Of course, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are known for their glam date nights. Last month, the superstar sweethearts got glitzy for a night out in the Big Apple, according to Entertainment Tonight. The high-profile couple, who started dating last year, attended the 33rd Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner in New York City late last month and were appropriately dressed up as they walked the red carpet at the New York Hilton Midtown ahead of the fundraiser, which ultimately raised millions of dollars for the Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis.

Lopez wore a glittery, white, high-neck outfit and matching white heels to the gala, while Rodriguez wore a stylish suit. The mom of two was later spotted recording her boyfriend’s honors at the ceremony on her phone.

J-Lo and A-Rod seem to be a match made in heaven, and that includes their coordinating style. Lopez recently explained the couple’s style chemistry to Vogue.

“It is funny, we don’t coordinate, but we go together well. It matches kind of,” Lopez told Vogue. “I hate prom looks. ‘I’m dressed in this and you’re dressed in that.’ We don’t do that.”