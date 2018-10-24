Gabrielle Union Shows Off Serious Skin In A Skimpy Black Swimsuit In New Video

Gabrielle shared a video of herself exiting a pool in a backless black bathing suit.

Actress Gabrielle Union is showing off her seriously toned body in a skimpy black swimsuit in a new video shared on her Instagram page. The Being Mary Jane star set fans’ pulses raising on October 23 by posting the clip which showed her exiting a pool while revealing some serious skin.

The short video showed 45-year-old Gabrielle with her back to the camera while taking the steps out of the water before then walking over to the side in her slinky backless bathing suit.

Tagging her location as being Hawthorne, California, Union wrote in the caption of the swimsuit video, “Sauce. Scorpio SZN.”

Fans clearly appreciated seeing Union proudly showing off her seriously impressive toned body and left loving comments on her account after seeing her flaunting her body on social media.

“I cannot deal with all this hotness,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Another then told Union, “Those workouts working!!!”

“Yes girl! Yes!” a third commented on the video shared by the star on her official Instagram acount this week. “U know u look good.”

Per Comments By Celebs, the pool clip also caught the attention of Gabrielle’s athlete husband Dwyane Wade who also commented on the new upload by writing, “Pick up the [phone].”

The actress then replied to her man’s comment on he clip by writing, “How bot no Netflix and lets get to it.”

The star’s been showing off her amazing body with her man over the summer.

As the Inquisitr shared back in June, Gabrielle was snapped hitting the beach with Dwyane in a nude bikini as they spent some quality time together during a vacation in Ibiza.

Gabrielle’s also made no secret of how she gets her amazing body, as the Inquisitr reported that she was flaunting her amazing abs in another photo shared on the social media site.

The upload showed herself and the football player working out in the gym together.

Union’s also been pretty open about why fitness is so important to her, as she previously explained to Women’s Health that she has a history of poor health in her family which means she knows she has to keep active to stay healthy.

Araya Diaz / Getty Images

“I want to be a vital and energetic part of my family for a long time, not to be big mama in a rocking chair in the TV room, or huffing and puffing just going up stairs,” she told the outlet during an interview last year. “I work out not because I get off on it, but because I want to live!”

The actress then revealed that Pilates is one of her go-to exercises because of the effect it has on her mind as well as her body.

“The great thing about Pilates is that I can take out my annoyance from waking up early on the machines instead of human beings,” she explained of why she prefers the fitness routine. “It’s for the greater good. My body responds to it, and I’m also more clear.”