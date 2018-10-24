Blac Chyna Rumored To Be Joining ‘Love & Hip Hop,’ Kim Kardashian Worried She’ll Spill Family Secrets

Blac Chyna might just become the new cast addition for the popular TV show Love & Hip Hop, but there’s at least one person who isn’t too happy about that.

According to Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian is dead worried that her brother Rob’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his child will act like a “loose cannon” and spill the beans on the family’s secrets. As the protective big sister that Kim, 38, always is, she’s concerned that Chyna might get carried away in the reality television show and reveal personal details about the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as they work hard to keep their privacy as intact as possible.

“Kim is afraid Chyna might embarrass herself, Rob, and everyone in the family, which really makes her nervous. Kim knows that Rob likes his privacy, and so Kim would hate for him to be put in an uncomfortable situation,” a source told HL.

According to the insider, Kim is worried that Chyna will air dirty laundry live on national television. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also believes that would not be a healthy environment for her niece Dream (Rob and Chyna’s daughter) to be raised in.

The couple’s turbulent relationship gave origin to their own reality TV spinoff. Greg Doherty / Getty Images

It has been reported that Chyna has signed a contract with LHH, but it is still not clear whether she’ll be joining the franchise’s cast or not. But a source revealed that, if she were to join the show, she could become one of the wealthiest reality TV stars in the country.

“Chyna didn’t sign on to be a part of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, or Atlanta, or New York. She’s going to show up on all the shows – like how we saw K Michelle or Safaree [Samuels],” the source told MTO.

They also said that Kim isn’t the only one worried about Chyna and her potentially conflicting behavior, as sisters Kourtney and Khloe, and mother Kris also have “major trust issues when it comes to Chyna, so they worry about what she could do or say to hurt them on TV.”

The insider also claimed that although there’s “no love lost” between Chyna and the Kardashian ladies, they are sure she will try and use their name for publicity, as “her going on a foul-mouthed rampage against them” would surely make headlines around the globe. Rob and Chyna started dating back in 2016 and welcomed baby girl Dream in November 2016. However, they struggled with their turbulent relationship and ended up splitting last year.