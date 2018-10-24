‘Big Brother’ Bros Tyler Crispen & Brett Robinson Take Over ‘The Bold & The Beautiful’

The 'Big Brother 20' fan favorites will appear in a soap scene with Emmy-winner Rena Sofer.

Big Brother stars Tyler Crispen and Brett Robinson are taking their reality TV fame to the next level. The Big Brother 20 fan favorites will appear on The Bold and the Beautiful as characters named Tyler and Brett.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, the BB20 hunks will turn up on Quinn Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) doorstep bearing flowers on the Oct. 24 episode of the top-rated soap. Crispen and Robinson will play two guys who “owned a high tech robotic startup, have sold their company, and now focus on philanthropic endeavors,” per CBS.

Robinson and Crispen spoke to the Toronto Sun about their transformation into soap stars. Robinson told the site he tried to be “the funny and charismatic person” he had been all season on Big Brother, while his fellow Level Six alliance member marveled at their good luck.

“I’m a soap star now? It’s so crazy! I barely had time to process being on B&B because that was the first thing we did the next morning after the finale. It was amazing. I always hoped I’d be on B&B one day but I never thought it would happen so fast. Brett and I had so much fun and it’ll be fun to watch when it airs.”

Johnny Vy / CBS

Crispen admitted that before his own stint on the Bold & the Beautiful, he wasn’t much of a fan of the soap genre.

“I’ve seen the episodes when past BB players made cameos like BB19’s Josh, Cody and Jess but I’ve never gotten into the soaps too much. Hey, I might now, though! My dad used to watch The Young and the Restless so I would be lying if I said I never watched it. I am familiar with the soaps a little bit.”

Robinson added that the B&B cast was “awesome – even though some of them may have not gotten the Big Brother references. And there were no blindsides.”

The Big Brother veterans will also appear opposite B&B newcomer Keith Carlos, a fellow reality TV alum who won America’s Next Top Model.

Tyler Crispen, who was the runner-up and America’s Favorite Houseguest winner on the recently wrapped 20th season of Big Brother, previously told Entertainment Weekly he was stunned by the news that he had landed a walk-on role on the CBS soap.

“The Bold and the Beautiful? With Brett?” he said last month. “No, I didn’t know that. Just me and Brett? Dude, no way. That’s sick. I did not know that. That’s news to me. No way. That’s sick, man. I always wondered who they were gonna pick for that. That’s crazy.”

Crispen and Robinson join a long list of past Big Brother stars who’ve nabbed cameos on the CBS soap. Other Big Brother stars who have appeared on The Bold & the Beautiful include fan favorites Caleb Reynolds, Donny Thompson, Zach Rance, Paul Abrahamian, Victor Arroyo, Da’Vonne Rogers Amber Borzotra, Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Devin Shepard, Hayden Voss Jordan Lloyd, Jeff Schroeder, Elissa Slater, Rachel Reilly, and Brendon Villegas

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.