Kate Middleton Outrages Fashion Critics By Rocking A Questionable Shade Of Kingfisher Blue

Has the Duchess dropped the ball on this occasion?

Kate Middleton’s wardrobe is the source of much speculation amongst those who have nothing else to occupy their minds, and according to the Mirror, the Duchess’s choice of dress at a recent State Banquet at Buckingham Palace turned a few fashionista’s heads if not their stomachs.

The Duchess of Cambridge rarely puts a foot wrong in the fashion stakes but when she gets it wrong people pay attention.

For example during Kate and Prince William’s last tour of Canada, the Duchess of Cambridge looked her usual regal and dashing self, yet chose to up the ante again in British Columbia with a red dress that would have caught the attention of the blindest and most impotent bull.

Bright red is a bold choice of color for even the most adventurous of ladies, but for a shrinking violet and demure wallflower like our Kate, it’s a statement, which appears to scream with an unbounded delight and primitive glee, “Look at me, I’m all woman!”

Kate, of course, has a proud history of wearing red. The Inquistr previously reported that when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Buckingham Palace for a state banquet, he was delighted to find Kate Middleton dressed all in red like a walking version of China’s famous flag.

Wearing the Queen Mother’s tiara and dressed like a scarlet jezebel, Kate was an absolute vision in a garish red outfit, which dazzled in a way only a fiery frock can.

Red is often seen as the color of blood, fire, anger, and wrath, and not usually the hue associated with the restrained and soothing blue that Queen Elizabeth normally favors.

Obviously, the color red would clash rather discordantly with the Queen’s conservative and reserved image, but Her Highness and Kate Middleton do share a passion for wearing outfits of a hue which can only be described as egg yolk yellow.

As one of the most disliked and unflattering of colors, yellow is a tricky hue to wear well. In fact, a yellow outfit often wears the wearer and leaves them looking like a rather plump and uncomfortable canary who’s just had their wings clipped.

The color yellow has long been associated with mustard. Which is all well and good, but one would do well to remember that mustard works best as a compliment and a side serving to bring out the succulent flavors in a well-cooked piece of beef. It’s not the main dish in its own right.

Sadly, somebody has forgotten to inform Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth of this. Both the Queen and the Duchess have made the unforgivable faux pas of wearing yellow at high profile social engagements. Tut! Tut!

Now while we may be able to forgive Queen Elizabeth of such an indiscretion and apportion the blame to her advancing years, Kate Middleton is a young lady with her finger on the pulse and should know that wearing yellow really is a “big no!”

Thankfully, Kate has seemingly ditched the vile and loathsome canary shades of late, but earlier this week she shocked observers by wearing a baffling shade of kingfisher blue.

The dress designed by Alexander McQueen caused a mini-outrage on social media with many critics complaining that it shouldn’t have seen light this side of the 1980s.

Meanwhile, other Kate fans loved the look and said Kate was taking inspiration from Princess Diana.