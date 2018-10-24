Kym Herjavec’s Twins Turn 6-Months-Old As She Shares Adorable New Photo

Kym & Robert Herjavec's twins are celebrating a milestone.

Kym Herjavec’s twins are turning 6-month-old, and the proud mom is showing off just how much her babies have grown on Instagram. Kym posted a sweet new photo of her babies with her Shark Tank star husband Robert Herjavec on her account on October 23 as little Haven and Hudson lay together on the floor.

The picture showed Hudson lying on his front as he looked off into the distance, while his sister Haven was laying on her back with a sweet bow headband on her head.

Herjavec captioned the adorable new photo of her babies by writing, “6 months old today” and a heart emoji.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the picture in the comments section, leaving loving messages after seeing how much the twins – who were born on April 23 – have grown over the past six months.

“What adorable children you have. Can’t believe they’re 6 months already,” one fan told the former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer. Another told Herjavec that they just couldn’t “believe how big they are already.”

“Kym, your life is so blessed,” a third wrote, encouraging the star to “Savour every day” with her beautiful babies.

The pair were both posing in front of a very personal piece of artwork which Kym also shared on her page earlier this week.

Shortly before posting the 6-month-old celebration photo of her twins, Herjavec gave her followers a better look at the personalized artwork and the very special meaning behind it.

The white framed art showed the outline of Hudson and Haven at the exact lengths they were when they were born back in April.

“I’m so in love with this beautiful illustration from @little_leggs of the actual length of the babies when they were born and the position I carried them in,” Herjavec wrote on Instagram, adding two angel emojis to her caption.

The art also revealed Haven Mae and Hudson Robert’s birth weight and time of birth. The dancer added in the caption that the piece is “something I’ll treasure forever.”

Kym’s been giving fans various glimpses into her life as a mom to two new babies over the past few months via social media.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this month, she shared a look at her babies dressed in adorable shark costumes as they prepared to make their TV debut on their dad’s TV show Shark Tank.

John Sciulli / Getty Images

Prior to that, Herjavec gave her followers a look at how her babies like to travel in style.

The Inquisitr shared that Kym recently posted photos of her kids during a family vacation to Europe, including one that showed them being waited on by Robert and her mom on a luxury yacht as she joked about them being pretty “demanding.”