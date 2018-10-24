Olivia Culpo Shares Sexy Gym Snap, Shows Off Toned Abs And Booty

Olivia Culpo’s incredible model body doesn’t just happen by magic, and she proved that by sharing a sexy picture of herself at the gym after an intense sweat session.

The former Miss Universe treated her Instagram fans to a sultry gym pic, in which she’s seen wearing a black leggings and sports bra combo that allowed her to show off her toned abs. Wearing her short brunette locks down and looking straight into the camera, she looks like she could handle another entire workout session as she poses confidently and holding a piece of gym equipment.

The 26-year-old tagged the brand Alo Yoga, in regards to her outfit, and the Los Angeles gym Heart And Hustle, which is a favorite for many A-list celebrities, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Calvin Harris, and Ryan Seacrest. Olivia added the caption: “Getting my a** kicked today by @heartandhustlegym #NopainNogain #dontTouchMyLightsaber.”

Boasting 3.3 million Instagram followers, it’s no surprise that her fans rushed to comment her sexy picture, with many praising her looks and her love for the fitness lifestyle. One user said “Fit goals!!!” while another one commented “Very beatifuuuuul,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji. Olivia’s gym snap garnered over 80,000 likes in just a few hours.

For the more curious ones, the model-turned-actress also shared a series of Instagram stories, in which she showed her followers what her workout routine looks like. She could be seen doing a variety of exercises, including leg lunges and squats, and she even captioned one of the videos “OMG SLOW AND PAINFUL.” She then treated herself to a spa session with a few of her friends following her intense workout.

Olivia was probably wishing to go back to her L.A. routine after having spent a few busy days in Las Vegas, where she attended the three-day JBL Music Fest at Caesars Palace, and also served as the host for the JBL Live! with Ellie Goulding and Tinie Tempah event at the Vegas Brooklyn Bowl last Thursday. She also recently graced the red carpet at the InStyle Awards, as the Inquisitr reported, where she rocked a gorgeous and chic check-patterned suit.

The awards brought together some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities, and it spotlighted nine men and women from the film and fashion industries. Honorees included Julia Roberts for the category of Style Icon, Clare Waight Keller for Fashion Designer of the Year, Jeff Goldblum for Man of Style, Elizabeth Stewart for Stylist of the Year, Karla Welch for Voice of Style, Chris McMillan for Hairstylist of the Year, James Kaliardos for Makeup Artist of the Year, and Constance Wu for Bada** Woman.