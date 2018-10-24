Iggy Azalea Goes Braless As She Strikes A Sexy Pose In Latest Bedroom Snap

Iggy Azalea is no stranger to raunchy Instagram pictures, and she’s done it again – this time, she treated fans with another sexy bedroom snap that left little to the imagination.

The rapper decided to go braless for her latest social media photo, in which she’s seen striking a sexy pose on a bed while wearing a tiny white attire that revealed some of the side of her breast and her toned arms and legs while hugging her world-famous curves. Iggy decided to wear her super long blonde locks down in a sleek style, and opted for a pinkish eye makeup and a simple pink lip gloss. In a cryptic move, the bombshell wore a big silver statement necklace, which featured the anarchist symbol.

The Australian beauty’s fans were clearly delighted with her latest Instagram post, praising both her beauty and her talent as an artist. Some of her 12.4 million followers showered her with compliments, saying “When is hot too hot?” and “You’re a queen,” while another user was quick to point out that the chain Iggy’s wearing actually belongs to her boyfriend, rapper Playboi Carti: “She stole Carti’s chain. AND NOW SHE FINNA STEAL HIS SOUL.”

The sexy snap comes only hours after the 28-year-old sent fans wild by posting a super raunchy picture of herself wearing nothing but a bathrobe, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. On Monday, she stripped down to a loosely-tied white robe that showed off all her assets, including her ample cleavage, and she held a bottle of Luvienz champagne as she looked straight into the camera.

This summer, Iggy was forced to defend her decision to focus more on modeling and post daily photos on Instagram while fans desperately wait for her new album to drop, as she claimed she has no control over the release date of her upcoming project.

“Say what you want about me posting pictures on instagram but honestly, it gives me something else creative i can focus on – when sometimes im in a dark place or i feel stagnant. Most days i want my project to drop, yesterday! but i dont get to make those choices,” the Fancy star tweeted.

“And maybe its silly, but it really has been helping me lately to feel more postive and just keep my mind in a creative space constantly thinking of new visual things and color palates. Im really glad ive got something i can do without needing permission,” she added.

Luckily for her hardcore fans, her latest album Survive the Summer dropped a few weeks after the controversy, and they can now enjoy her endeavors in both the music and the fashion department!