Rob Zombie Promises ‘3 From Hell’ Will Be Different And Not A Rehashing Of ‘The Devil’s Rejects’

Expect ‘3 From Hell’ to be as much a departure from ‘The Devil’s Rejects’ as ‘Rejects’ was a departure from ‘House of 1000 Corpses.’

Rob Zombie’s movies are definitely not for everyone, but one thing is certain, his next move as a filmmaker is pretty-well unpredictable. Although he’s stuck to the horror genre for every movie he’s made, each one has been wildly different from the other and often landed as a shock to movie-goers.

According to Altpress, Zombie is apparently remaining predictably unpredictable with his upcoming movie 3 From Hell.

3 From Hell is set to be the third entry to what will soon become a trilogy, beginning with the 2003 film House of 1000 Corpses. That film was followed by The Devil’s Rejects in 2005. Since then, both movies have garnered a cult-following, but perhaps the most notable aspect of these two films is how very different the they are from one another.

House Of 1000 Corpses was full of bright, neon lighting, campy violence, heavy metal music courtesy of the movie’s writer/director, and a scary-but-playful tone. The Devil’s Rejects, on the other hand, removed all traces of camp, threw out the bright colors, and traded playful horror for one gritty and seriously horrifying moment after another.

According to recent reports, the upcoming third entry to this trilogy will just as much of a departure. In an interview, Zombie gave fans a small tease of what to expect, which was ostensibly advising them to throw their expectations out the window, when it comes to 3 From Hell.

The second was so different to the first one, and I wanted the third one to be different yet again. If you’re just retreading the same movie for a profit, that’s a bummer.

Indeed, profit rarely seems to be Zombie’s main goal when making films. While many of his films do turn profits, Rob Zombie tends to stray from mainstream norms within horror. The Lords Of Salem was made on a shoestring budget and released primarily to art house theaters, garnering mixed reviews, but was tonally different from anything he’s created before or since.

Writer, producer and director Rob Zombie and wife, actress Sheri Moon Zombie attend the West Coast premiere of “The Devil’s Rejects” during the annual Comic-Con in 2005. Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Zombie also surprised fans after going to work on a remake of John Carpenter’s Halloween after he wrapped up The Devil’s Rejects. So far the only thing anyone knows about 3 From Hell is that the Firefly family appears to be in prison and in courtrooms at some point in the film, after Rob Zombie posted production photos of such scenes on his official Instagram.

3 From Hell is set to be released in 2019, no official date has yet been released.