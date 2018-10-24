Tool Announces Upciming Tour In 2019

New tour, but still no new album in sight.

It has now been approximately 12 years since Tool released a new album. In 2006 the band released 10,000 Days, after a five-year hiatus following their 2001 album Lateralus. Long waits between albums aren’t uncommon for Tool fans, but 12 years is long even by Tool standards.

Although a release date for the next Tool album is yet to be announced, Pitchfork is reporting that activity in the band is officially heating up. According to the report, Tool will embark on a Summer tour of Europe in 2019. The tour kicks off in Berlin, Germany on June 2nd, 2019 and will wrap up in Lisbon, Portugal on July 2nd.

No word on whether a North American tour will occur before or after this newly announced European venture, or if a North American tour will even happen at all in 2019, but any sign of activity from Tool is generally considered a beacon of hope for fans.

Frontman Maynard James Keenan has confirmed a new album is not only in the works, but actually quite far along. The entire band has been vague about details regarding the sound of the album or when it might be released, but Keenan did recently offer some encouraging words on the prospects of a follow up to 10,000 Days.

Words & Melodies 100% DONE on all but 1. Someday we’ll track them. Long way from the finish line, but at least we’re closer.”

Tool has teased new music in advertisements for their music clinics and played never-before-heard instrumentals at recent concerts, but aside from that, details on a new album have been essentially non-existent.

Tool released their first LP Undertow in 1993 and had massive breakout success with their album Ænima in 1996.

The band has had numerous legal battles over their music in the past, often one of the contributing factors to their delayed releases. Court proceedings were largely responsible for the five-year hiatus between Ænima and Lateralus. Similarly, Tool have faced court battles since 2006 as well. In both instances, the band ultimately emerged victorious.

While news of a new tour may not satisfy fans fully, it does keep the flame of hope lit that Maynard James Keenan will keep good on his promise of new music in 2019. Technically that promise could mean as late as December 31st 2019 and just be a single and would equate to Keenan keeping true to his word.

Keenan released Eat The Elephant earlier this year, with his other band, A Perfect Circle. He also regularly records and tours with his band Puscifer and has his own winery called Cadeuceous Cellars. Maynard’s development and involvement of the aforementioned winery was captured in the 2010 documentary, Blood Into Wine.