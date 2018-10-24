‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Alfie Allen And Girlfriend Announce The Birth Of Baby Girl Via Cute Instagram Pics

The couple posts pictures of their newborn daughter to Instagram.

Alfie Allen, brother of singer Lily Allen, and Game of Thrones actor has just welcomed his first child into the world. He and his girlfriend, Allie Teilz, 24, welcomed their daughter into the world via a message on Alfie’s Instagram account on Monday, October 22. The image shows the newborn clasping what is presumed to be Alfie’s finger.

Allen, 32, who plays Theon Greyjoy in HBO’s epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones, made the joyful message via his official Instagram account.

“With full hearts and overwhelming joy @allieteilz and I introduce you to the newest member of our family,” Alfie wrote. “She is perfect [three heart emojis].”

Already, the Instagram post has garnered more than 78,000 likes. Fans gathered to wish the new parents well. Many merely posting “Congratulations” to Alfie’s Instagram account or words to that effect.

Of course, considering the character Alfie plays in Game of Thrones, there was also some playful banter on the post. For those who don’t watch Game of Thrones, Alfie’s character, Theon, was castrated by Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), making him incapable of ever producing offspring.

In addition to fans wishing the couple well with the birth of their daughter, fellow cast members from Game of Thrones also congratulated Alfie and Allie.

“So much love for you both and the new bubba,” Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) wrote, according to the Irish Examiner.

“So much love to you all,” Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) wrote.

Alfie’s sister, Lily Allen, had no words for her little brother, only a love heart emoji and a party popper emoji, in her message to Alfie on Instagram.

Allie Teilz also posted an image of their newborn to her official Instagram account. This image is similar to the one Alfie shared, showing their newborn daughter holding her hand. One of Allie’s fingernails has an image of a heart with the word “Mum” written across it.

“So amazed by this incredible human. sunshine of my life… beyond blessed to be your mama,” Allie wrote in her Instagram post. “My heart and soul are so so full [three heart emojis].”

As yet, Alfie and Allie have not yet released the name of their daughter.

According to Digital Spy, Alfie and Allie got together in 2017. Allie is a DJ and model.

Previously, Alfie Allen had been engaged to Ray Winstone’s daughter, Jaime, in 2008. However, the pair split in 2010. They tried to reconcile the relationship but it broke down once more in 2014 due to “busy work schedules,” according to Digital Spy.