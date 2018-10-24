Is There Going To Be A Second Season Of Netflix’s ‘The Haunting Of Hill House?’

Fans are already wondering of Netflix will renew the supernatural series for Season 2.

The Haunting of Hill House has turned out to be a mega hit for Netflix after it debuted on October 12. Now that fans have watched — and re-watched — the series, they are wondering if there will be a second season of the hit paranormal thriller.

While the story of the Crain’s and their stay at the haunted Hill House concluded on a fairly satisfying note, fans are itching for more from the series. So, could the show really be renewed for a second season?

According to the show’s creator, Mike Flanagan, who adapted the series from the famous 1859 book of the same name by Shirley Jackson, there is no definite confirmation yet from Netflix.

“I don’t want to speculate too much about season two until Netflix and Paramount and Amblin let us know if they want one,” Mike Flanagan told Entertainment Weekly.

While Flanagan is hesitant to commit to a second season until the networks do, it seems obvious he has thought ahead to the future if the show is renewed for Season 2.

“I think that there are all sorts of different directions we could go in, with the house or with something completely different,” he revealed. “I love the idea of an anthology as well.”

Steve Dietl / Netflix

Flanagan also stated that he thinks the story involving the Crain’s is done and needn’t be explored further if The Haunting of Hill House were to come back for another season.

“We toyed with a cliffhanger ending and we toyed with other ideas, but ultimately, in the writers’ room and with the cast and everything else, we really felt like the story demanded a certain kind of closure from us and we were happy to close the book on that family.”

Regardless of the completion of the Crain’s involvement with Hill House, Flanagan does think there is room for another season. After all, The Haunting of Hill House is about ‘haunted places and haunted people.” And, in this world, there appears to be no shortage of either for inspiration.

The Haunting of Hill House is currently streaming globally on Netflix.

