Watch PSV Eindhoven Vs. Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

Two teams with a pair of losses each, PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham Hotspur meet in a must-win Group B UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday.

The two winless teams in UEFA Champions League Group B, English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and 24-time Dutch Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven, square off in a game that Spurs Coach Mauricio Pochettino called a “must win,” per Talk Sport, and PSV boss Mark van Bommel calls crucial to staying in contention for advancement, in a game that will live stream from Holland.

“My approach is must-win, always, and I think the players need to feel the same, with freedom to play and knowing the consequences will be different if we win or lose,” Pochettino said, according to the Telegraph newspaper. “Our Champions League future depends on the result of Wednesday. To be in professional football is about always playing under pressure and under stress. Both teams are under pressure to win.”

But Tottenham will head into the must-win game without three of their most important players, as Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen, and Danny Rose are all sidelined with injuries, according to Metro. Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen is expected to return from his abdominal injury to make the start against the Dutch champs — who have yet to lose or draw a league match in nine outings, according to Sky Sports.

Mexico international Hirving “Chucky” Lozano leads PSV as they go for their first Champions League win on Wednesday. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central European Summer Time at 35,000-seat Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, on Wednesday, October 24.

For Spurs, the three Champions League points appear especially crucial as the team follows the PSV showdown with four matches in eight days, according to Sky Sports, starting with a massive Premier League showdown with leaders Manchester City on Monday, as Spurs will attempt to leapfrog arch-rivals Arsenal into the top four, and winding up with the return match against PSV Eindhoven at Wembley Stadium.

PSV and Spurs have met only twice before, both as part of a two-legged tie in the 2008 UEFA Cup Round of 16. Each home side won a 1-0 decision, before PSV won advancement on a 6-5 penalty shootout, according to the BBC. But the Dutch team have not won any of their most recent 10 UEFA Champions League matches.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur Coach Mauricio Pochettino and star Eric Dier preview their match against PSV Eindhoven in the video below, courtesy of Beanyman Sports.

