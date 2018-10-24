Halsey And G-Eazy Split Again, Per ‘E! News’

The couple had just rekindled their romance in August

Musicians Halsey, 24, and G-Eazy, 29, have apparently called it quits again, E! News reported.

The on-again, off-again couple, who rekindled their romance earlier this summer, have broken up, an insider has revealed.

The source informed E! News that the pair “were doing well until a couple of days ago when G-Eazy performed at the Karma International party in Los Angeles on Saturday and was flirting with several girls in public.”

“G-Eazy was telling everyone that he was single and that he and Halsey are always ‘on-and-off” but they are currently split,” the source said.

While the rapper was performing in L.A., Halsey was in Tokyo, Japan, promoting her new music.

The couple has seemingly confirmed the breakup, as they have stopped following each other on Instagram.

The singers sparked romance rumors in August last year after Halsey joined G-Eazy on stage during his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour stop in New Orleans, Billboard reported. They premiered their song “Him & I” at the show. Halsey appeared to confirm the relationship the next day after posting a now-deleted photo to her social media of the couple with the caption “Thank u baby.”

A week later, the couple went Instagram official, posting matching photos of a romantic getaway. Though the photo is no longer posted on Halsey’s Instagram account, it has remained on G-Eazy’s page.

After a year together, the couple called it quits for the first time this past summer in July.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” Halsey wrote on her Instagram story to her 9.5 million followers.

Insiders told E! News at the time the couple split due to distance and the separate traveling their careers required. Their most recent breakup cited the same problem.

“They have been having issues with the distance again,” the source revealed on the couple’s most recent split.

After spending time apart, the musicians rekindled their romance around the time of the 2018 MTV VMAs in August, where they were seen holding hands after a party. The couple proceeded to post photos together, confirming they had gotten back together.

In October, the couple jetted off on a romantic trip to Italy, where they celebrated Halsey’s 24th birthday.

Just this weekend, G-Eazy gushed over Halsey’s talent in an interview with E! News.

“She’s an incredible artist,” he boasted. “She’s really inspiring to watch work.”

“I’ve been blessed and fortunate enough to get in the studio with a lot of artist I admire,” he said. “But she’s one of those that when you hear her voice come through live from the booth, it hits you right away. It’s pure.”