Dolly Parton Wows In Powerful Performance Of Song From Her Upcoming Netflix Film

'Girl in the Movies' is the new theme song for the upcoming movie based on a bestselling book of the same name.

As publicity starts to rise for Netflix’s upcoming movie, Dumplin’, Dolly Parton took to the stage during a Netflix promotional luncheon at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills. Performing a new song from Dumplin‘, “Girl In The Movies,” Linda Perry accompanied the 72-year-old performer on the guitar.

“The Girl in the Movies” is “an empowering anthem about wanting to be as courageous and free as ‘the girl in the movies,'” according to Entertainment Weekly.

According to the Daily Mail, Dolly Parton was brought onto the project after the star and co-producer of Dumplin’, Jennifer Aniston, got the country singer on board. Once teamed up with Linda Perry, the duo managed to pump out six numbers for the movie over a span of three days — and that included recording them!

“When we got together to write a theme song, lordy, songs just kept coming out of us,” said Dolly, who also tweeted about the promotional luncheon for Dumplin’.

“A little clip from our Dumplin’ luncheon!” the tweet read. “I loved performing “Girl In The Movies” live with Linda Perry and can’t wait for y’all to hear the whole soundtrack. Dumplin’ releases December 7th!”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Dumplin’ tells the story of a “plus-size, teenage daughter of a former beauty queen, who signs up for her mom’s pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town.”

Danielle Macdonald will star in the movie as Willowdean “Dumplin'” Dixon. Jennifer Aniston will play her mother, Rosie. Dumplin’ is based on the New York Times bestselling book by Julie Murphy.

As Entertainment Weekly points out, Dumplin’ “follows her female friendships and has inspiring messages about body positivity and acceptance, all through Willowdean’s love of Dolly Parton’s music and unapologetic, resilient, and often humorous outlook on life.”

With Aniston and Parton on board to continue the female-centric drive, Kristin Hahn also helped adapt the movie from the 2015 novel of the same name. In addition, Anne Fletcher directed the movie.

Recently, Dolly Parton released another song used in Dumplin’. “Here I Am” was a collaboration between herself and Sia. In addition to these two songs, the soundtrack will also include “newly-recorded collaborations of some of Parton’s classic hits with the likes of Miranda Lambert, Mavis Staples, Elle King, Alison Krauss, Miley Cyrus, Rhonda Vincent as well as the film’s stars, Aniston and Macdonald,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

If you want to check out Dolly Parton’s wonderful rendition of “Girl In The Movies,” you can do so via the video below.

Dumplin’ is set to be released globally on Netflix and in theaters on December 7.